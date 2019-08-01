India's Butadiene Market: 2019 Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Study -- Butadiene Demand in India Stood at 324 Ktpa in 2018 and is Projected to Cross 483 Ktpa by 2030

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Butadiene Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market Study, 2013-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The demand for Butadiene in India stood at 324 KTPA in 2018 and is projected to cross 483 KTPA by 2030.



The properties of butadiene such as solubility in alcohol & ether and insolubility in water makes it useful for manufacturing various synthetic rubbers such as PBR, SBR and nitrile butadiene rubbers.



The rising demand for tires in the automotive industry and the increasing demand for paints & adhesives in the construction industry is expected to spur the demand for butadiene during the forecast period.



Growing preference for butadiene in production of carpets, engineering plastics and nylon clothing is expected to further boost the demand for butadiene in the coming years.



Some of the major players operating in the Indian Butadiene market are Reliance Industries Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Haldia Petrochemicals Limited and ONGC Petro Additions Limited.



Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2030

Objective of the Study:

The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast Butadiene capacity, production, demand, inventory, and demand-supply gap in India.

To categorize Butadiene demand based on, type, region and sales channel.

To study trade dynamics and company share in the Indian Butadiene market.

To identify major customers of Butadiene in India.

To evaluate and forecast Butadiene pricing by grade in the Indian Butadiene market.

To identify and profile major companies operating in the Indian Butadiene market.

To identify major news, deals and expansion plans in the Indian Butadiene market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product & Technology Overview



2. India Butadiene Outlook, 2013-2030

2.1. Capacity, By Volume

2.1.1. By Company

2.1.2. By Location

2.1.3. By Technology

2.2. Production

2.2.1. By Company

2.3. Operating Efficiency

2.3.1. By Company



3. India Butadiene Demand-Supply Scenario, 2013-2030., By Volume

3.1. Demand

3.2. Supply

3.3. Gap

3.4. Inventory



4. India Butadiene Demand Outlook, 2013-2030, By Volume

4.1. By Type

4.2. By Sales Channel

4.3. By Region

4.4. By Company



5. Pricing

5.1. Daily

5.2. Monthly (Historical & Forecast)

5.3. Quarterly (Historical & Forecast)

5.4. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)



6. Trade Dynamics, 2013-2019

6.1. Top Exporting Countries (Value & Volume)

6.2. Top Importing Countries (Value & Volume)



7. List of Major Consumers

7.1. Grade-Wise & Location-Wise Monthly Consumption



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1.1. Company Profiles

8.1.1.1. Basic Details

8.1.1.2. Financials

8.1.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

8.1.1.4. Expansion Plans

8.1.1.5. SWOT Analysis

8.1.1.6. Key Strategy



9. Top News / Deals



List of Figures

Figure 1: India Butadiene Production Scenario, 2013-2030F (000' Tonnes)

Figure 2: India Butadiene Demand Market Share, By End Use, 2013-2030F (%)

Figure 3: India Butadiene Demand Market Share, By Sales Channel, 2013-2030F (%)

Figure 4: India Butadiene Demand Market Share, By Region, 2013-2030F (%)

Figure 5: India Butadiene Demand Market Share, By Company, 2019E (%)

Figure 6: India Butadiene Daily Prices, 01/01/2019-28/02/2019 (INR/Tonne)

Figure 7: India Butadiene Monthly Prices, July 2018-March2019 (INR/Tonne)

Figure 8: India Butadiene Quarterly Prices, Q4 2018-Q4 2019 (INR/Tonne)

Figure 9: India Butadiene Yearly Prices, 2013-2030F (INR/Tonne)

Figure 10: India Butadiene Recent News / Deals



List of Tables

Table 1: India Butadiene Capacity, By Company, 2013-2030F (000' Tonnes)

Table 2: India Butadiene Capacity, By Location, 2013-2030F (000' Tonnes)

Table 3: India Butadiene Capacity, By Technology, 2013-2030F (000' Tonnes)

Table 4: India Butadiene Production, By Company, 2013-2030F (000' Tonnes)

Table 5: India Butadiene Plant Operational Efficiency, By Company, 2013-2030F (%)

Table 6: India Butadiene Demand-Supply Scenario, 2013-2030F (000' Tonnes)

Table 7: India Butadiene Trade Dynamics, Import - 2013-2019 (Value in INR Million & Volume in 000' Tonnes)

Table 8: India Butadiene Trade Dynamics, Export - 2013-2019 (Value in INR Million & Volume in 000' Tonnes)

Table 9: Partial List of Major Butadiene Customers in India



