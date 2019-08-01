Global Automotive Seats Market Stood at $84.3 Billion in 2018 and is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of Around 4% by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Seats Market By Technology (Standard, Powered & Heated & Massage), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle), By Material, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive seat market stood at $ 84,333.4 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 4% to reach $ 105,969.1 million by 2024 on account of the surging demand for comfortable and luxurious seating features.

Moreover, growing need for lighter vehicles with higher efficiency would further fuel investments in developing ultra-light luxurious seating features. Additionally, rising per capita income and changing the lifestyle of people has led to an increase in the demand for passenger vehicles globally. Booming automotive industry is further expected to positively influence the growth of the global automotive seat market during the forecast period.



The global automotive seat market can be segmented based on technology, vehicle type, material and distribution channel. Based on the vehicle type, the market can be classified into a passenger car and commercial vehicle. Passenger car segment dominates the market and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period as well, on account of rising consumer purchasing power in the emerging economies and the increasing demand for SUVs and luxury vehicles. Different technologies used in the automobile seats include powered & heated, massage, standard and others. Of all, powered & heated segment is likely to grow at the fastest rate on account of rising adoption in countries with colder climatic conditions.



Regionally, the market for automotive seats is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is the leading global automotive seats market owing to increasing vehicle production and sales in economies such as China and India. Moreover, increasing disposable income and technological advancements are further anticipated to positively influence the growth of automotive seats market in the region.



The major players operating in the global automotive seats market include Adient Plc., Lear Corporation, Faurecia Services Groupe Sasu, Magna International Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., Aisin Seiki co. Ltd, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, NHK Spring Co. Ltd., Faurecia SA, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Faurecia SA introduced the concept of Active Wellness, which uses sensors and cameras to collect data on the driver's physical condition and then adjust the seats on its own.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global automotive seats market.

To classify and forecast the global automotive seats market based on vehicle type, technology, material, distribution channel, and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global automotive seats market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global automotive seats market.

To conduct a pricing analysis for the global automotive seats market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global automotive seats market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Automotive Seats Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Technology (Standard, Powered & Heated and Massage)

5.2.2. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle)

5.2.3. By Material (Fabric, Synthetic Leather and Genuine Leather)

5.2.4. By Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket)

5.2.5. By Company

5.2.6. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Asia-Pacific Automotive Seats Market Outlook



7. Europe Automotive Seats Market Outlook



8. North America Automotive Seats Market Outlook



9. South America Automotive Seats Market Outlook



10. MEA Automotive Seats Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Adient PLC

13.2. Lear Corporation

13.3. Faurecia Services Groupe Sasu

13.4. Magna International Inc.

13.5. Toyota Boshoku Corporation

13.6. Johnson Controls Inc.

13.7. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

13.8. NHK Spring Co. Ltd.



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wxr2il

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.