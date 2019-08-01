Vote for The 2019 Coors Light ‘Líder of The Year’

-- A Latino Community Leader Will Receive $25,000 to Develop Program with Local Organization --

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coors Light announces the finalists for Coors Light Líder of the Year 2019. This group of 12 Latino community leaders demonstrates an outstanding commitment to empowering their communities. The leaders were nominated by national and local nonprofit organizations and selected by Coors Light based on their achievements and lasting impact on the Latino community. Coors Light is proud to offer its support to these emerging leaders who with their dedication and tenacious spirit enthusiastically work to help others through transformative initiatives that create lasting change in their communities. One of these 12 leaders, which include entrepreneurs, environmentalists, educators, and artists will become the 2019 Coors Light Líder of the Year through an online public voting competition.



You can vote for your favorite leader at CoorsLightLideres.com from August 1 through August 30. The winner’s nominating nonprofit will receive a $25,000 grant from Coors Light to create a community development program. Voting rules and restrictions apply. Must be 21 years or older. Void where prohibited.

“Since 2006, Coors Light Líderes has rewarded the remarkable passion of Latino leaders who see challenges as opportunities to drive change and make a difference. This year’s leaders are bold visionaries with a thirst for more and are inspiring others to reach success as well,” said Alberto Senior, who leads MillerCoors’ national Latino community efforts. “Congratulations to the 12 Latino leaders who today embark on an exciting adventure towards more success and being recognized for their achievements. Coors Light looks forward to awarding the 2019 Líder of the Year with a $25,000 grant to help yet another community move forward.”

The 2019 Coors Light Líderes are:

-- Sasha Moreno, Irving, TX, nominated by Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute

-- Nilbia Coyote, Brooklyn, NY, nominated by Qualitas of Life Foundation

-- Sandra Raffaelli, West Palm Beach, nominated by aZul for Better Living, Inc.

-- Manuel Rodriguez, Chicago, IL, nominated by Revolution Workshop

-- Rosa María Hernández, San Diego, CA, nominated by MANA de San Diego

-- Evelyn Garcia, Los Angeles, CA, nominated by United Way of Greater Los Angeles

-- Berenice Yu, Houston, TX, nominated by Avenue CDC

-- Elaine Gonzalez Johnson, Philadelphia, PA, nominated by Latinas In Motion

-- Lucy Arellano, San Francisco, CA, nominated by Mission Economic Development Agency

-- Natalia Montelongo, Arlington, VA, nominated by Edu-Futuro

-- Victoria Shoemaker, San Antonio, TX, nominated by Hispanic Leadership Development Foundation

-- Viviana Reyes, Phoenix, AZ, nominated by Hispanics Enjoying Camping, Hunting, and the Outdoors

The Coors Light Líderes program offers up-and-coming Latino professionals leadership tools, counsel and networking opportunities. Past Coors Light Líderes of the Year have used the $25,000 grant to advance mental health through music, expand bilingual technology programs in underserved communities, create awareness programs about environmental issues, and provide educational and mentoring resources.

Join the conversation at CoorsLightLideres.com, Facebook, and on Twitter using @coorslightlider.

About Coors Brewing Company

Coors Brewing Company was founded in 1873 by Adolph Coors, who chose the Clear Creek Valley in Golden, Colo., for his new brewery because of the pure water in the nearby Rocky Mountain springs. The brewery’s original and most enduring beer is Coors Banquet (http://www.Coors.com, Facebook.com/CoorsBanquet, YouTube.com/OfficialCoorsBanquet), still brewed exclusively in Golden using only Rocky Mountain water and high-country barley. Coors Light (CoorsLight.com, Facebook.com/CoorsLight, @CoorsLight on Twitter, YouTube.com/CoorsLight) was introduced in 1978 and now is the second-best-selling beer in the United States. Triple-filtered smooth Keystone Light (KeystoneLight.com, Facebook.com/KeystoneLight) is one the country’s most popular economy beers. Learn more at MillerCoors.com, at Facebook.com/MillerCoors or on Twitter through @MillerCoors.

CONTACT:

Rachel Dickens

MillerCoors

(312) 496-5813

rachel.dickens@millercoors.com

Or

Carmen Marsans

Comunicad LLC

(301) 661-6066

cm@comunicad.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c720d981-4576-4b17-92b2-5e14206cf7e1

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://youtu.be/bNQ2RlFNHZ0

