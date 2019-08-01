INTL FCStone Inc. Announces Date for 2019 Fiscal Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ: INTL) today announced that it will release its fiscal 2019 third quarter results after the market close on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Management will host a conference call on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to review the Company's 2019 fiscal third quarter results.



A live web cast of the conference call as well as additional information to review during the call will be made available in PDF form at http://www.intlfcstone.com. Participants can also access the call by dialing 1-844-466-4112 (within the United States and Canada), or 1-408-337-0136 (international callers) approximately ten minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will be available at http://www.intlfcstone.com approximately two hours after the call has ended and will be available through August 16, 2019. To access the replay, dial 1-855-859-2056 (within the United States and Canada), or 1-404-537-3406 (international callers) and enter the replay passcode 7973428.

About INTL FCStone Inc.

INTL FCStone Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of financial-services execution, risk management, market intelligence, and post-trade services across asset classes and markets around the world.

A Fortune 500 company with a nearly 100-year track record, the company focuses on providing products and services within the commodities, securities, foreign exchange and global payments sectors. Our clients include the producers, processors and end users of virtually every major traded commodity; commercial counterparties; and governmental, non-governmental and charitable organizations. The company also serves institutional investors, brokers, professional traders, CTA/CPOs, proprietary trading groups, commercial and major investment banks. Headquartered in New York City, the company is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “INTL”.

Further information on INTL is available at www.intlfcstone.com.

CONTACT: INTL FCStone Inc.

Investor Inquiries:

Bruce Fields

1-866-522-7188

bruce.fields@intlfcstone.com

INTL-G



