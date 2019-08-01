Strategic Alliances & Acquisitions of the Top 12 Global Probiotics Manufacturers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Twelve Probiotics Manufacturers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this report is focused on selected ten companies in the probiotics market and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth allowing these companies to succeed. This report explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions along with pertinent patent information.



The scope also includes analysis of the probiotics market based on ingredients, applications, end-users, functions, and regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2019 through 2024 are provided at the global level for the above segments.

The probiotics market is segmented into five categories:

By Type: Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, Bacillus, and Others.

By Application: Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed.

By End User: Animal Probiotics and Human Probiotics.

By Function: Regular Probiotics and Therapeutic Probiotics.

By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.



The report includes:

An overview of the top twelve companies of the probiotics industry and a description of their main business segments, probiotic products, and financial performance

Global market analysis of probiotics industry with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

An overview of probiotics, their functions and health benefits

Quantitative data covering global probiotics market in terms of type, application, geographical region, and end-user industry

Coverage of technology advancements, key executives, geographical presence, history, awards & recognitions and developments & strategies of the top twelve companies of probiotics industry

The goal of this document is to provide a more in-depth look at the top tier probiotic companies as well as some of the second-tier companies that are sure to play in the future years. More specifically, the objectives include identifying companies that are considered as leaders in their field, as well as technological means these companies are using to exploit their markets and dominate the market in their fields.



It profiles the top 12 companies of the probiotics industry and explores the underlying technologies driving the industry's growth. Each technology is analyzed to determine its market status, impact on future market segments, and future growth potential. It also highlights the overview of the top ten companies, main business segments, details of probiotic products, financial performance. Segmental and regional financial performance as well as technology advancements, key executives, geographical presence, its history, awards & recognitions and developments & strategies.



Reasons for Doing This Study



Probiotics are widely used in many industries. Among the reasons or studying the global market for probiotics are increasing need for the ideal utilization of probiotics, increasing demand for non-revenue probiotics, increasing awareness of the benefits of using probiotics in various applications, the need to improve the quality of probiotics, increasing prevalence of some health issues and the desire to prevent them, increasing population, and increasing demand for better probiotic products, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. In developed countries such as those in North America and Europe, probiotics have been used for many years.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview

Functions of Probiotics

Health Benefits of Probiotics

Disadvantages of Probiotics

Chapter 4 Market Analysis

Overview

Market Analysis, by Ingredient

Lactobacillus

Bifidobacterium

Streptococcus

Bacillus

Others

Market Analysis, by Application

Food and Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Market Analysis, by End User

Animal Probiotics

Human Probiotics

Market Analysis, by Function

Regular Probiotics

Therapeutic Probiotics

Market Analysis, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Chapter 5 Company Landscape

Industry Overview

List of Companies Considered to Identify Top 10 Companies

Key Companies and Probiotics Usage in End-Use Industry

Strategy Analysis

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

ADM Protexin Ltd.

Biogaia



CHR. Hansen Holding A/S

Danone

Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes

Dowdupont, Inc.

Kerry Group PLC

Lallemand, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Nestle S.A.

Probi



Winclove Probiotics

