Indian Connected Car Market to Witness a CAGR of 22.2% Over 2019-2025 - Increase in Demand for Smart Mobility is Expected to Fuel Market Growth

The India connected car market is estimated to be USD 9.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 32.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period.



The report segments the India connected car market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of platform (Android Auto, CarPlay, MirrorLink, and others), connectivity form factor (embedded, tethered, and integrated), service/application (telematics, ride-sharing/hailing, and others), hardware (smart antenna, display, ECU, and sensors), and connectivity technology (cellular and DSRC). The qualitative analysis of advanced features is also provided.



Increase in demand for smart mobility is expected to fuel the connected car market in India



The key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in number of connected features in economy vehicles by OEMs. Additionally, an increase in vehicle legislation and industry compliances regarding convenience features, such as navigation, remote diagnostics, and multimedia streaming through various platforms such as Android Auto, CarPlay, and MirrorLink are driving the India connected car market. The new safety norms are encouraging automakers to equip the vehicles with safety & security connected features, which in turn is increasing the demand for connected cars. On the other hand, the absence of a strong network infrastructure in India poses a challenge to the growth of the connected car market.



Embedded form is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment during the forecast period



The embedded form is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing form factor for connected cars in India during the forecast period. One of the key drivers for the embedded form is the increase in demand for infotainment and navigation services in India. The government has also started implementing mandates for connected services. For instance, the Indian government has mandated connected features for public transport vehicles under AIS-140. The mandate will be in force from April 2018 and is expected to be implemented for passenger cars in the coming years. This has been done for the development of an intelligent transportation system (ITS), which is a key feature of a smart city. Hence, the embedded market is influenced by government initiatives and regulations.



Emerging startups are expected to drive the connected car market in India



Recent years have seen the emergence of many start-ups in different parts of the country. These start-ups provide advanced engineering and innovative solutions that can change the current situation of the automobile industry. Also, these start-ups can prove to be a game-changer by providing connected car services at an optimized cost. Several OEMs have collaborated with Indian start-ups to offer connected car technologies in the Indian market. For instance, Tata Motors has partnered with various start-ups for making the connected car a reality on Indian roads with advanced technological and engineering features.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 India Connected Car Market, 2019 vs. 2025

4.2 India Connected Car Market, By Hardware

4.3 India Connected Car Market, By Service/Application

4.4 India Connected Car Market, By Connectivity Form Factor

4.5 India Connected Car Market, By Connectivity Technology

4.6 India Connected Car Market, By Platform



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Trends

5.2.1 Telematics is the Key for Connected Car in India

5.2.2 Automobile Manufacturers Have Begun to Provide Standard Connected Services

5.2.3 Customized Connected Solutions By Emerging Players

5.3 Customer Preferences

5.3.1 New Technology Explorers

5.3.2 Safety Seekers

5.3.3 New Technology Adopters

5.3.4 Convenience Seekers

5.4 Government Initiatives & Regulations

5.4.1 Government Initiatives

5.4.2 Government Regulations

5.5 Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.1.1 Economy Car Manufacturers Attempting to Provide Luxury Features

5.5.1.2 Government Initiatives for Implementing the Connected Car Technology

5.5.2 Restraints

5.5.2.1 Lack of Supporting Infrastructure

5.5.2.2 Unavailability of Standard Platforms

5.5.3 Opportunities

5.5.3.1 Emerging Profit Pool for Automotive Industry

5.5.3.2 Evolution of the New Value Chain Ecosystem of the Automotive Industry

5.5.4 Challenges

5.5.4.1 Increase in the Threat of Data Breach and Cyber Security for Connected Vehicles

5.5.4.2 Increase in Price of the Vehicle With Connected Services

5.6 Macro Indicator Analysis

5.6.1 Introduction



6 India Connected Car Market, By Platform

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Android Auto

6.3 Carplay

6.4 Mirrorlink

6.5 Others



7 India Connected Car Market, By Connectivity Form Factor

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Embedded

7.3 Tethered

7.4 Integrated



8 India Connected Car Market, By Service/Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Telematics

8.3 Ride Sharing/Hailing

8.4 Others (OTA Updates, Safety & Security, Autonomous Driving)



9 India Connected Car Market, By Hardware

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Smart Antenna

9.3 Display

9.4 Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

9.5 Sensors



10 India Connected Car Market, By Connectivity Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Cellular

10.3 Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Partnership

11.3.2 New Product Development

11.3.3 Collaboration

11.3.4 Expansion



12 Company Profiles

(Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)

12.1 Bosch

12.2 Denso

12.3 NXP

12.4 Garmin

12.5 Harman

12.6 Tomtom

12.7 Uno Minda

12.8 Sasken

12.9 Delphi

12.10 STMicroelectronics

12.11 IBM

12.12 Nuance



