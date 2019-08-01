Global $1.71Bn Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market by 2025 - Analysis on Endovenous Ablation, Sclerotherapy, and Surgical Ligation & Stripping

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Endovenous Ablation, Sclerotherapy, Surgical Ligation & Stripping), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global varicose veins treatment devices market is expected to reach USD 1,715.6 million by 2025.



The growth in investments by the companies in the industry to develop innovative and effective products is likely to increase the market growth over the forecast period.



Varicose veins can be unsightly and can lead to considerable discomfort in some cases. Available treatments for varicose veins have improved since the last few years. Various healthcare providers are offering minimally invasive techniques such as radiofrequency ablation and laser therapies.



Due to the risk of infections associated with invasive surgeries, surgical vein stripping methods have been replaced by noninvasive procedures. Schlerotherapy is the most popular and used as a first-line of treatment for varicose veins among endovenous ablation and surgical stripping.



Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Sclerotherapy dominated the market in the year 2017 due to its advantages including no scarring; no need for anesthesia; no need for hospital admission; simple follow-up treatments; and favorable reimbursement policies

In the U.S., Medicare provides coverage to the patients undergoing sclerotherapy treatment for varicose veins, which can increase its adoption by the care providers and especially by the patients

Medtronic announced that new CPT codes may aid in getting positive coverage for its VenaSeal closure device from public and private insurers in the U.S. in November 2017

Endovenous ablation segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period as it is preferred over the conventional procedures such as surgical stripping and ligation

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue share in the year 2017 as about 30 million Americans suffer from varicose vein each year

In May 2016, Navarro opened a vein center in the U.S. with a vision to educate the community about chronic venous insufficiency & varicose veins and the proper treatment for varicose veins

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment in the coming years due to rising awareness about minimally invasive and noninvasive procedures, rising disposable income levels, and large base of geriatric population

Some of the key market players are AngioDynamics, Inc.; Medtronic plc; Syneron Medical Ltd.; Biolitec AG; Lumenis Ltd.; Energist Group; Eufoton srl; and Teleflex, Inc.

Development of innovative products, commercialization, and availability of reimbursements for the product are some of the strategies undertaken by the market players to strengthen their position in the market

In addition, market players acquire other vascular businesses to boost their own product portfolio and overall revenue. For instance, Teleflex acquired Vascular Solutions, Inc. in 2017

Some of the market players play a role of distributors by purchasing products from core manufacturers. For instance, AngioDynamics, Inc. purchased Asclera from Merz in March 2016

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 2 Research Methodology

2.1 Information Procurement

2.2 Data Analysis



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.1.1.1 Preference for Minimally Invasive Treatment Procedures

3.1.1.2 Introduction of Advanced Devices

3.1.1.3 Increasing Geriatric Population

3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.1.2.1 Risk Factors in Varicose Vein Treatment

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

3.3 Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market - PESTLE Analysis

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5 Varicose Vein Treatment: Future Aspects



Chapter 4 Varicose Vein Treatment Devices: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.2 Endovenous Ablation

4.3 Sclerotherapy

4.4 Surgical Ligation & Stripping



Chapter 5 Varicose Vein Treatment Devices: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Type

5.1 Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market Share by Region, 2016 & 2025

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5 Latin America

5.6 MEA



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Strategy framework

6.2 Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market: Market Position Analysis

6.2.1 Medtronic

6.2.2 AngioDynamics Inc.

6.2.3 Biolitec AG

6.2.4 Syneron Medical Ltd.

6.2.5 Lumenis

6.2.6 Energist Ltd.

6.2.7 Eufoton s.r.l.

6.2.8 Teleflex Incorporated

6.2.9 Quanta Systems S.p.A.



