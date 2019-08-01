Global Home Healthcare Market Outlook to 2026: $517Bn+ Opportunity Analysis by Component & Region
The global home healthcare market size is anticipated to reach USD 517.23 billion by 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
Demand for home healthcare services is rising owing to benefits such as improved patient outcome, long term care, cost efficiency, elimination of unnecessary hospitalization, and patient preferred settings.
Growing incidence of target diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer's as well as orthopedic diseases is expected to stoke the growth of the market. Increasing treatment cost is one of the prime concerns for governments and healthcare organizations and they are, therefore, striving to curb healthcare costs.
Increasing disposable income is enabling patients to take up home healthcare services. In addition, internet is responsible for providing integrated technology, which bridges treatment options. Setting up of hospitals and healthcare centers require huge capital investment, this is leading to merger and acquisition of market players in order to capitalize opportunities and boost market growth.
For instance, National Nursing & Rehab acquired Home Health Services in 2014 in order to expand their service in Texas metropolitan areas. Insurance plans have been formulated by government to cater long term needs of the patients. For instance, about 40.0% of revenues generated for Homecare Medical Equipment (HME) is covered by Medicare and Medicaid.
Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:
- Services dominated the component segment in 2016. Rehabilitation services accounted for more than 59.0% of the overall home healthcare services market in 2016
- The therapeutic equipment segment dominated the home healthcare equipment market in 2016. Growing prevalence of respiratory & urological disorders coupled with introduction of technologically advanced products suitable for home healthcare, such as portable dialysis machines, is one of the key growth stimulants
- North America dominated the home healthcare market in 2016. This can be attributed to presence of advanced medical infrastructure, high awareness among patients, and comparatively higher healthcare expenditure in the region
- Some of the key players in this vertical are Almost Family Inc.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Abbott Laboratories; Sunrise Medical; 3M Healthcare; Baxter International Inc.; Medtronic; Cardinal Health Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; and Air Liquide.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Report Scope
1.1 Segment Market Scope
1.2 Regional Scope
Chapter 2 Methodology
2.1 Research Methodology
2.1.1 Information procurement
2.2 Information or Data Analysis
2.3 Market Formulation & Validation
2.4 Region Wise Market Calculation
2.4.1 Region Wise Market: Base Estimates
2.4.2 Global Market: CAGR Calculation
2.5 Region Based Segment Share Calculation
2.6 Model Details
2.6.1 Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)
2.6.2 Volume price analysis (model 2)
2.7 List of Secondary Sources
2.8 List of Primary Sources
2.9 List of Abbreviations
Chapter 3 Objectives
Chapter 4 Executive Summary
Chapter 5 Market Definition
5.1 Therapeutic
5.1.1 Home Respiratory Therapy
5.1.2 Insulin Delivery
5.1.3 Home IV (intravenous) Pumps
5.1.4 Home Dialysis Equipment
5.2 Diagnostics Home Healthcare Equipment
5.2.1 Diabetic Care Unit
5.2.2 BP monitors
5.2.3 Multi Parameter Diagnostic Monitors
5.2.4 Home pregnancy and fertility kits
Chapter 6 Industry Outlook
6.1 Market Segmentation
6.2 Business Segment Trends
6.2.1 Product business analysis
6.2.2 regional business analysis
6.3 Market Variable Analysis
6.3.1 Market driver analysis
6.3.1.1 Home healthcare as a cost-effective alternative
6.3.1.2 Growing number of home health and personal care aides
6.3.1.3 Growing geriatric population
6.3.1.4 Hospital solution providers penetrating the home healthcare market
6.3.1.5 Growing prevalence of target diseases, especially Alzheimer's and other dementias
6.3.2 Market restraint analysis
6.3.2.1 Complicated reimbursement framework and reimbursement cuts
6.3.2.2 Lower remunerations
6.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
6.5 Business Environment Analysis tools
6.5.1 SWOT Analysis, by PEST
6.5.2 Porter's five forces analysis
6.5.3 Industry Analysis - Ansoff Matrix
Chapter 7 Regulatory & Political Forces
7.1 North America
7.1.1 U.S.
7.1.2 Canada
7.2 Europe
7.3 Asia
Chapter 8 Competitive & Vendor Landscape
8.1 Participant Categorization
8.1.1 Innovators
8.1.1.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
8.1.1.2 Medtronic
8.1.1.3 Baxter
8.1.1.4 Invacare Corporation
8.1.1.5 Medline Industries Inc.
8.1.2 Market Leaders
8.1.2.1 Home Healthcare Equipment Market
8.1.2.2 Home Healthcare Services Market
8.1.2.2.1 The key market players offering home healthcare services include
8.1.3 Strategy Mapping
8.1.3.1 Key strategies chosen by players in this market include
8.1.3.2 Launch of new products
8.1.3.3 Acquisition
8.1.4 Expansion
8.1.5 Agreements, Collaborations, Partnerships
8.1.6 Others (realignment, divestment, market penetration)
Chapter 9 Segment Analysis
9.1 Home Healthcare Market: Component Movement Analysis
9.2 Equipment
9.2.1 Equipment market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)
9.2.2 Therapeutic
9.2.3 Diagnostics
9.2.4 Mobility assist equipment
9.3 Services
9.3.1 Services market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)
9.3.2 Rehabilitation services
9.3.3 Unskilled homecare
9.3.4 Respiratory therapy services
9.3.5 Infusion therapy services
9.3.6 Telemetry
Chapter 10 Regional Outlook
10.1 Home Healthcare Market Share by Region, 2016 & 2025
10.2 North America
10.3 U.S.
10.4 Canada
10.5 Europe
10.6 U.K.
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Spain
10.10 Sweden
10.11 France
10.12 Russia
10.13 Netherlands
10.14 Asia Pacific
10.15 Japan
10.16 China
10.17 India
10.18 Australia
10.19 Singapore
10.21 Malaysia
10.23 Thailand
10.24 Philippines
10.25 Korea
10.26 Latin America
10.27 Brazil
10.28 Mexico
10.29 Argentina
10.30 MEA
10.31 South Africa
10.32 Saudi Arabia
10.33 Oman
10.34 UAE
10.35 Egypt
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Strategic Framework
11.2 Company Profiles
11.2.1 Almost Family Inc.
11.2.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG
11.2.3 Abbott
11.2.4 Sunrise Medical.
11.2.5 3M Healthcare
11.2.6 Baxter International Inc.
11.2.7 Medtronic
11.2.8 Cardinal Health Inc.
11.2.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
11.2.10 Air Liquide
11.2.11 Amedisys, Inc.
11.2.12 NxStage Medical, Inc.
11.2.13 Arkray, Inc.
11.2.14 Odyssey Healthcare, Inc.
11.2.15 Becton, Dickinson and Company
11.2.16 National HealthCare Corporation
11.2.17 Omron Healthcare, Inc.
11.2.18 Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
11.2.19 Chubb Fire & Security Pty Ltd
11.2.20 GE Healthcare
11.2.21 Medline Industries, Inc.
11.2.22 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
11.2.23 GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.
11.2.24 Hill-Rom, Inc.
11.2.25 Gentiva Health Services, Inc.
11.2.26 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
11.2.27 Linde Healthcare
11.2.28 Acelity.
11.2.29 Vygon
11.2.30 Teleflex, Inc.
11.2.31 Moog, Inc.
11.2.32 Intersurgical Ltd.
11.2.33 Fresenius Kabi AG.
11.2.34 Bayer HealthCare
11.2.35 GF Health Products, Inc.
11.2.36 Medco Home Healthcare, Inc.
11.2.37 Arcadia
Chapter 12 KOL Commentary
Chapter 13 Recommendations
