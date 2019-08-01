Global Home Healthcare Market Outlook to 2026: $517Bn+ Opportunity Analysis by Component & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Service, Equipment), By Region (Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global home healthcare market size is anticipated to reach USD 517.23 billion by 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.



Demand for home healthcare services is rising owing to benefits such as improved patient outcome, long term care, cost efficiency, elimination of unnecessary hospitalization, and patient preferred settings.



Growing incidence of target diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer's as well as orthopedic diseases is expected to stoke the growth of the market. Increasing treatment cost is one of the prime concerns for governments and healthcare organizations and they are, therefore, striving to curb healthcare costs.



Increasing disposable income is enabling patients to take up home healthcare services. In addition, internet is responsible for providing integrated technology, which bridges treatment options. Setting up of hospitals and healthcare centers require huge capital investment, this is leading to merger and acquisition of market players in order to capitalize opportunities and boost market growth.



For instance, National Nursing & Rehab acquired Home Health Services in 2014 in order to expand their service in Texas metropolitan areas. Insurance plans have been formulated by government to cater long term needs of the patients. For instance, about 40.0% of revenues generated for Homecare Medical Equipment (HME) is covered by Medicare and Medicaid.



Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

Services dominated the component segment in 2016. Rehabilitation services accounted for more than 59.0% of the overall home healthcare services market in 2016

The therapeutic equipment segment dominated the home healthcare equipment market in 2016. Growing prevalence of respiratory & urological disorders coupled with introduction of technologically advanced products suitable for home healthcare, such as portable dialysis machines, is one of the key growth stimulants

North America dominated the home healthcare market in 2016. This can be attributed to presence of advanced medical infrastructure, high awareness among patients, and comparatively higher healthcare expenditure in the region

Some of the key players in this vertical are Almost Family Inc.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Abbott Laboratories; Sunrise Medical; 3M Healthcare; Baxter International Inc.; Medtronic; Cardinal Health Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; and Air Liquide.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Report Scope

1.1 Segment Market Scope

1.2 Regional Scope



Chapter 2 Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology

2.1.1 Information procurement

2.2 Information or Data Analysis

2.3 Market Formulation & Validation

2.4 Region Wise Market Calculation

2.4.1 Region Wise Market: Base Estimates

2.4.2 Global Market: CAGR Calculation

2.5 Region Based Segment Share Calculation

2.6 Model Details

2.6.1 Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

2.6.2 Volume price analysis (model 2)

2.7 List of Secondary Sources

2.8 List of Primary Sources

2.9 List of Abbreviations



Chapter 3 Objectives



Chapter 4 Executive Summary



Chapter 5 Market Definition

5.1 Therapeutic

5.1.1 Home Respiratory Therapy

5.1.2 Insulin Delivery

5.1.3 Home IV (intravenous) Pumps

5.1.4 Home Dialysis Equipment

5.2 Diagnostics Home Healthcare Equipment

5.2.1 Diabetic Care Unit

5.2.2 BP monitors

5.2.3 Multi Parameter Diagnostic Monitors

5.2.4 Home pregnancy and fertility kits



Chapter 6 Industry Outlook

6.1 Market Segmentation

6.2 Business Segment Trends

6.2.1 Product business analysis

6.2.2 regional business analysis

6.3 Market Variable Analysis

6.3.1 Market driver analysis

6.3.1.1 Home healthcare as a cost-effective alternative

6.3.1.2 Growing number of home health and personal care aides

6.3.1.3 Growing geriatric population

6.3.1.4 Hospital solution providers penetrating the home healthcare market

6.3.1.5 Growing prevalence of target diseases, especially Alzheimer's and other dementias

6.3.2 Market restraint analysis

6.3.2.1 Complicated reimbursement framework and reimbursement cuts

6.3.2.2 Lower remunerations

6.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

6.5 Business Environment Analysis tools

6.5.1 SWOT Analysis, by PEST

6.5.2 Porter's five forces analysis

6.5.3 Industry Analysis - Ansoff Matrix



Chapter 7 Regulatory & Political Forces

7.1 North America

7.1.1 U.S.

7.1.2 Canada

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia



Chapter 8 Competitive & Vendor Landscape

8.1 Participant Categorization

8.1.1 Innovators

8.1.1.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.1.1.2 Medtronic

8.1.1.3 Baxter

8.1.1.4 Invacare Corporation

8.1.1.5 Medline Industries Inc.

8.1.2 Market Leaders

8.1.2.1 Home Healthcare Equipment Market

8.1.2.2 Home Healthcare Services Market

8.1.2.2.1 The key market players offering home healthcare services include

8.1.3 Strategy Mapping

8.1.3.1 Key strategies chosen by players in this market include

8.1.3.2 Launch of new products

8.1.3.3 Acquisition

8.1.4 Expansion

8.1.5 Agreements, Collaborations, Partnerships

8.1.6 Others (realignment, divestment, market penetration)



Chapter 9 Segment Analysis

9.1 Home Healthcare Market: Component Movement Analysis

9.2 Equipment

9.2.1 Equipment market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

9.2.2 Therapeutic

9.2.3 Diagnostics

9.2.4 Mobility assist equipment

9.3 Services

9.3.1 Services market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

9.3.2 Rehabilitation services

9.3.3 Unskilled homecare

9.3.4 Respiratory therapy services

9.3.5 Infusion therapy services

9.3.6 Telemetry



Chapter 10 Regional Outlook

10.1 Home Healthcare Market Share by Region, 2016 & 2025

10.2 North America

10.3 U.S.

10.4 Canada

10.5 Europe

10.6 U.K.

10.7 Germany

10.8 Italy

10.9 Spain

10.10 Sweden

10.11 France

10.12 Russia

10.13 Netherlands

10.14 Asia Pacific

10.15 Japan

10.16 China

10.17 India

10.18 Australia

10.19 Singapore

10.21 Malaysia

10.23 Thailand

10.24 Philippines

10.25 Korea

10.26 Latin America

10.27 Brazil

10.28 Mexico

10.29 Argentina

10.30 MEA

10.31 South Africa

10.32 Saudi Arabia

10.33 Oman

10.34 UAE

10.35 Egypt



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Strategic Framework

11.2 Company Profiles

11.2.1 Almost Family Inc.

11.2.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.2.3 Abbott

11.2.4 Sunrise Medical.

11.2.5 3M Healthcare

11.2.6 Baxter International Inc.

11.2.7 Medtronic

11.2.8 Cardinal Health Inc.

11.2.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

11.2.10 Air Liquide

11.2.11 Amedisys, Inc.

11.2.12 NxStage Medical, Inc.

11.2.13 Arkray, Inc.

11.2.14 Odyssey Healthcare, Inc.

11.2.15 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.2.16 National HealthCare Corporation

11.2.17 Omron Healthcare, Inc.

11.2.18 Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

11.2.19 Chubb Fire & Security Pty Ltd

11.2.20 GE Healthcare

11.2.21 Medline Industries, Inc.

11.2.22 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.2.23 GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

11.2.24 Hill-Rom, Inc.

11.2.25 Gentiva Health Services, Inc.

11.2.26 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

11.2.27 Linde Healthcare

11.2.28 Acelity.

11.2.29 Vygon

11.2.30 Teleflex, Inc.

11.2.31 Moog, Inc.

11.2.32 Intersurgical Ltd.

11.2.33 Fresenius Kabi AG.

11.2.34 Bayer HealthCare

11.2.35 GF Health Products, Inc.

11.2.36 Medco Home Healthcare, Inc.

11.2.37 Arcadia



Chapter 12 KOL Commentary



Chapter 13 Recommendations



