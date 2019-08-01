Food Robotics Market Worth $3.1 Billion by 2025- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Food Robotics Market by Type (Articulated, Collaboration, Other), Payload (Medium, High), Application (Packaging, Palletizing), Industrial Vertical (Dairy Processing, Bakery, Beverage, Meat Products) - Global Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the global food robotics market is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

Automation has become an essential part of food industry in the past few decades. The increasing demand for processed foods and the growing production volume of food products has significantly surged the demand for robotics and automation in food industry. The flexibility, adaptability, and repeatability of the robots has highly influenced the food and beverage industry to adopt robots for various applications including palletizing, pick and place, processing, and packaging. The adoption of robotic systems has recently increased in the various food sectors such as dairy and dairy products, meat processing, and prepared foods.

Request Sample Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=4957

The overall food robotics market is driven by the increasing food safety regulations, rising demand for advanced food packaging, growing demand to improve productivity, and increasing demand for reducing production cost. In addition, growing production of low-cost robots and increase in investments for automated solutions in food industry further provides significant opportunities in this market.

The global food robotics market is mainly segmented by type (articulated, cartesian, parallel, delta, cylindrical, collaborative, and portal), payload (low payload, medium payload, and high payload), application (cutting and slicing, packaging and repacking, palletizing and depalletizing, processing, quality inspection, pick and place, logistics, and others), industry vertical (dairy and dairy products; bakery and confectionary; brewery and beverage; meat, fish and seafood products; prepared foods; and frozen and chilled foods), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Based on the product type, articulated robots segment is estimated to account for the major share of the overall food robotics market in 2019, owing to their growing penetration for various applications in food industry.

Based on the industry vertical, dairy and dairy products industry segment is estimated to command the largest share in 2019. The major factors driving the penetration of food robotics in dairy and dairy products industry are stringent food safety regulations, rising demand to improve productivity and shelf life of milk products, increasing investments in emerging economies, and growing number of dairy industries.

Geographically, the food robotics market is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., and RoE), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and RoAPAC), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Europe holds the major share in the global food robotics market, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the growing concern about health and wellness, limited availability of workforce, increasing demand for packaged food, rapid development and innovation in automations, and growing number of robotics manufacturers. However, Asian countries are slated to register the fastest growth, at a during the forecast period, primarily due to increasing investments in these regions, growing population, rising minimum wages, increasing focus of global leaders in these regions, and various government initiatives to develop food industry in the region.

The key players operating in the global food robotics market are Staubli International AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Yaskawa America, Inc., Epson America, Inc., MAYEKAWA MFG. CO., LTD., Bastian Solutions, Inc., Kuka AG, Flexicell, Inc., Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Universal Robotics A/S, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and ABB Group among others.

Browse key industry insights spread across 198 pages with 175 market data tables & 36 figures & charts from the report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-robotics-market-4957/

Scope of the Report:

Market by Type:

Articulated Robots

Parallel Robots

Cartesian Robots

Delta Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Collaborative Robots

Portal Robots

Market by Product Payload:

Low Payload

Medium Payload

High Payload

Market by Application:

Palletizing and Depalletizing

Packaging and Repacking

Pick and Place

Processing

Logistics

Cutting and Slicing

Quality Inspection

Others

Market by End-user:

Dairy and Dairy Products

Meat, Fish and Seafood Products

Bakery and Confectionary

Prepared Foods

Brewery and Beverage

Frozen and Chilled Foods

Market by Geography:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World Middle-East & Africa Latin America



Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4957

Related Reports:

Food Automation Market by Type (Motor and Generator, Motor Control, Rotary Products), Application (Packaging, Palletizing, Processing), Industrial Vertical (Dairy Processing, Bakery, Beverage, Meat Products) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-automation-market-4956/

Food Processing Equipment Market by Type (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment; Bakery Processing Equipment; Beverage Processing Equipment; Dairy Processing Equipment; Chocolate and Confectionary Processing Equipment; Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment; and Other Food Processing Equipment) - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-processing-equipment-market-forecast-2022/





About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.