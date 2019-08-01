Blank Rome Welcomes Seasoned Consumer Financial Services Partner in New York

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Scott D. Samlin has joined the Firm as a Partner in the Consumer Financial Services group in the New York office. Scott represents financial institutions, corporations, and other entities, providing regulatory counsel related to mortgage banking and consumer financial services matters. Scott joins Blank Rome from Pepper Hamilton LLP, where he was a partner in the firm’s financial services practice group and leader of the consumer financial services and bank regulatory practice.



“We are excited to welcome Scott to Blank Rome,” said Grant S. Palmer, the Firm’s Managing Partner and CEO. “Scott’s experience as both an attorney in private practice as well as in-house counsel—most recently as a compliance counselor at a multinational investment bank and financial services company—paired with his reputation as a trusted client adviser will be of great benefit to our clients.”



Scott’s regulatory compliance advice extends to state and federal laws affecting mortgage lending and servicing activities, including the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (“RESPA”), Truth in Lending Act (“TILA”), Equal Credit Opportunity Act (“ECOA”), and Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (“FDCPA”). Additionally, Scott’s practice encompasses the full breadth of financial services, such as consumer lending, servicing, and mortgage challenges.



“As regulation of the consumer financial services industry continues to evolve, we are thrilled to have Scott join our national team and help our clients navigate the landscape,” said Wayne Streibich, Chair of Blank Rome’s Consumer Financial Services practice. “Scott is committed to creating partnerships with his clients in order to best meet their needs—whether related to residential mortgages; auto, student, or payday loans; credit card financing; or online lending—and we are confident that his experience will be an excellent complement to our team.”



In addition to consumer financial services, Scott’s practice also reaches the FinTech space—where he provides regulatory counsel on blockchain and digital currencies, smart cards, and other digital transmissions.



“Blank Rome has an impressive consumer financial services platform and I am honored to be a part of this stellar team,” said Mr. Samlin. “The Firm’s highly respected Consumer Finance Litigation and Regulatory Compliance teams have tremendous experience handling a wide-ranging array of matters related to the ‘alphabet soup’ laws and regulations. I look forward to working with the business, regulatory, and litigation attorneys at the Firm to help our clients prevent and strategically address compliance issues.”



Scott is active in the legal community and is a member of several organizations, including the American Bar Association’s Consumer Financial Services, Banking Law, and Corporate Counsel committees; the Mortgage Bankers Association’s State Legislative and Regulatory, and Servicer Best Practices committees; the Conference on Consumer Finance Law’s Governing Committee; and the Structured Finance Association’s TPR/RA Compliance Review Scope (TRID Grid) Task Force, among others. Additionally, Scott is a nationally recognized speaker and frequently gives presentations on banking, regulatory compliance, and securitization/secondary market issues.



Scott received his J.D. from New York Law School and his B.A. in Political Science and Government from Rutgers University – New Brunswick.



About Blank Rome LLP



Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 14 offices and more than 600 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries, and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. Since our inception in 1946, Blank Rome’s culture has been dedicated to providing top-level service to all of our clients, and has been rooted in the strength of our diversity and inclusion initiatives. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

