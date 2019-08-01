Air Idaho Rescue in Cooperation with Steele Memorial, Opens New Base to Service Salmon and Challis Communities

Latest air medical services base to provide critical care in the air to patients, providing lifesaving care in emergency situations

/EIN News/ -- Salmon, Idaho, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Idaho Rescue, a division of Air Methods, the leading air medical service provider, today announced that in cooperation with Steele Memorial, it has opened its newest base, located at the airport in Salmon, Idaho. The base will provide air medical services to both the Salmon and Challis communities, as well as the surrounding areas, and will result in quicker response times for emergent and trauma situations.

Officials from both Steele Memorial and Air Idaho Rescue recognized the growing need for an air medical service that would be able to serve the area more rapidly and determined the need for the new base. At a time when more than 85 million American live more than an hour drive from Level-1 or -2 trauma centers, there is an increasing demand for air medical services to ensure that patients have access to necessary care centers.

“Having access to air medical services is a key strategic initiative for our organization. As the leading hospital in the region, we pride ourselves on providing our patients with the best care and that includes being able to transport patients from scenes or to specialized facilities. Working with Air Idaho Rescue is exciting for us and we are certain that it will benefit the community – both residents and tourists,” said Jeanie Gentry, CEO of Steele Memorial in Salmon.

Air Idaho Rescue, along with all air medical services, provides essential and lifesaving services throughout the country. During missions, highly trained medical teams care for patients with lifesaving interventions, from providing trauma care after an accident to administering clot-busting medications that must be given shortly after a major stroke to significantly improve outcomes. With the continued consolidation of hospitals and the trend towards centers with specialized heart or neurological care, the clinical support and speed of missions is critical to giving patients the best possible outcomes.

Air Idaho Rescue will provide air medical services 24/7/365 to Salmon, Challis and surrounding communities. The base will be staffed by more than 10 crew members, including pilots, flight nurses, flight paramedics and mechanics, and it will operate an A-Star AS350 B3. Its location will ensure patients have quick access to the full medical services available after initial transport.

“In emergency situations that we are called to, minutes can be the differences between life and death. We are excited to be working with Steele Memorial to service this community and ensure that everyone in the region has access to the care they need and deserve. With this new base, we are supporting the Salmon and Challis communities and providing patients and residents with the peace of mind that we are here when they need us the most,” said Air Methods regional business manager Gregg Hardy.

