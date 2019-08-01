Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Navy Blanket Purchase Agreement for Veritas Software and Services

Enterprise Software License Agreement Makes Best-of-Breed Data Management and Disaster Recovery Solutions Available to U.S. Department of the Navy and Affiliated Branches on a Worldwide Basis

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been awarded a blanket purchase agreement (BPA) through the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific on the behalf of the U.S. Department of the Navy (DON). Under the agreement, Carahsoft and authorized reseller partners will provide Veritas Technologies hardware, software, training and maintenance services to the DON and affiliated branches, including the United States Marine Corps, the United States Navy and reserve components of each force.



This BPA is awarded as part of the DON’s Enterprise Software Licensing (ESL) initiative to consolidate, centralize and streamline IT acquisition and management processes and is available for ordering by all headquarters, bases, installations and deployments under the supervision of the Secretary of the Navy on a worldwide basis.

A wide range of Veritas’ technology is available under this BPA, including Veritas’ Enterprise Data Services Platform , a unified set of technologies powered by Veritas NetBackup and designed to abstract the complexity of enterprise IT.

“Complexity ruins IT’s ability to support the mission – especially when dealing with data, threats, and regulations across a technology landscape that is more fragmented than ever,” says Kevin Youngquist, VP of Public Sector Sales at Veritas. “This agreement allows the DON to benefit from Veritas’ end-to-end data management capabilities. Together with our partners, we look forward to supporting the DON in their mission by helping keep critical workloads highly available, protecting their data regardless of where it sits, and providing insights that help reduce risk and enables them to make the most of their data.”



“With its global commitments, the DON and its branches will benefit immensely from data management and disaster recovery solutions, ensuring that critical information is on hand and recoverable across changing physical and virtual environments,” said Bryan Jenkins, Director of the Veritas Team at Carahsoft. “We look forward to working with the DON and our reseller partners to optimize Veritas solutions to the Navy’s mission needs.”

This BPA supports the Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement and is intended to reduce the contracting and open market costs associated with the traditional procurement process, including searching for sources, developing technical documents, developing solicitations and evaluating offers.



For more information, contact the Veritas team at Carahsoft at (855) NAVY-BPA or Veritas-DON-ESL@Carahsoft.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Veritas, VMware, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com







