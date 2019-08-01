CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CTST, RBGLY, EGBN and GTT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST)

Class Period: November 14, 2018 - July 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

According to filed complaints, CannTrust Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse while applications for regulatory approval were still pending; (2) the Company’s Pelham greenhouse did not comply with certain regulations; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face an inventory hold by Health Canada until the Pelham facility becomes compliant with applicable regulations; (4) as a result, the Company’s customers would face shortages and would likely seek product from CannTrust’s competitors; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS: RBGLY)

Class Period: On behalf of all purchasers of Reckitt American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) from July 28, 2014 through April 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2019

Allegations: Reckitt Benckiser Group plc made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) defendants had engaged in a scheme to artificially inflate the sales of Suboxone Film by more than $3 billion by falsely touting the drug’s purportedly superior efficacy and safety as compared to tablets; (b) contrary to defendants’ public statements, the FDA and internal Company documents had concluded that Suboxone Film posed a potentially greater risk of abuse and child endangerment than other available treatments; (c) defendants had fabricated a safety scare involving Suboxone Tablets in order to unlawfully delay and prevent generic competition; (d) defendants had engaged in a massive marketing campaign that had misrepresented the purported benefits of Suboxone Film as compared to Suboxone Tablets to doctors, healthcare providers, government regulators and investors; (e) defendants had encouraged Suboxone sales through medical providers that they knew were overprescribing the drug, facilitating the drug’s abuse and/or prescribing it in a careless and clinically unwarranted manner, often to hundreds of individuals at a time; (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, Reckitt’s revenues, net income an d earnings were artificially inflated and the product of illicit business practices; and (g) as a result of (a)-(f) above, Reckitt and Reckitt Pharma were exposed to extraordinary undisclosed legal and reputational risks that could result in billions of dollars in fines, lost business and legal judgments or other monetary penalties.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQCM: EGBN)

Class Period: March 2, 2015 - July 17, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

Allegations: During the class period, Eagle Bancorp, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Eagle Bancorp’s internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate; (ii) the foregoing shortcoming created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for the Company undertake its own internal investigations; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT)

Class Period: February 26, 2018 - July 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

Allegations: GTT Communications, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) following GTT's acquisition of Interoute Communications Holdings S.A., there were delays in migrating Interoute’s legacy systems and processes into GTT’s client management database system; (2) Interoute had made a strategic priority shift to sell cloud services that was a higher percentage of Interoute’s sales in the two years leading up to the acquisition; (3) a material percentage of the Interoute sales representatives were not productive at selling GTT’s core cloud networking services; (4) GTT was unable to yield as many Interoute salespeople because Interoute had hired many sales people focused on cloud services and allowed underperforming sales representatives to remain at Interoute; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

