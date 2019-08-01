The Ag Market Network Held It’s Annual New York Cotton Market Roundtable from the NYSE and hosted by ICE Futures.

The Ag Market Network,vheld its annual New York Cotton Market Roundtable on July 26 at the New York Stock Exchange. Video available

MEMPHIS, TN, US, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ag Market Network Held It’s Annual New York Cotton Market Roundtable from the New York Stock Exchange and hosted by ICE Futures.The Ag Market Network, which provides free cotton market news and information, held its annual New York Cotton Market Roundtable on July 26 at the New York Stock Exchange.Panelists include O. A. Cleveland, an ag economist and Mississippi State University professor emeritus, H. W. “Kip” Butts, senior cotton analyst, Informa Economics, Jarral Neeper, president, Calcot, Ltd., John Robinson, Extension Economist – Cotton Marketing, Texas A&M University, and David Farrell, Chief Operating Officer, ICE Futures. Also on the program, Jon Mixson and Jennifer Gasque with BASF and Patrick McClatchy, Ag Market Network’s executive director.“We are grateful to ICE Futures, BASF and all the panelist who made this event possible,” said Mr. Patrick McClatchy, Ag Market Network’s executive director. “The panel discussed today’s cotton market including, crop conditions, domestic demand, exports, and farm policy,” continued Mr. McClatchy.During the program, questions were submitted via Facebook (AgMarketNetwork) or through Twitter (@AgMarketNetwork).The video stream is now available at https://bit.ly/2ytnTHV or by visiting the website: http://www.agmarketnetwork.com The Ag Market Network, Inc. is a non-profit agricultural market news company he started in 1998 to help farmers gain more knowledge about the cotton market.The Ag Market Network started with a few hundred monthly followers in 1998 and has grown to more than 200,000 listeners/viewers. The mission of the network is to provide outstanding free agricultural market news, analysis, and advice to all those involved in the Ag community.For more information about the Roundtable, contact McClatchy at (888) 795-8071 or patmcclatchy@gmail.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.