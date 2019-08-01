Kelly Hyman to co-chair 2019 Alliance of Women Trial Lawyers Annual Conference

Attorney and legal analyst Kelly Hyman proud to announce attendance at this year's Alliance For Women Trial Lawyers Annual Conference as co-chair and speaker.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marking Kelly Hyman 's second consecutive year speaking at the highly prestigious event, Kelly Hyman is again set to attend this year's upcoming Alliance For Women Trial Lawyers Annual Conference as a speaker and co-chair."I'm thrilled to share that I'll be co-chairing and speaking at the 2019 Alliance of Women Trial Lawyers Annual Conference," reveals Hyman.Set to kick off on Saturday, September 7, and concluding on Monday, September 9, the 2019 Alliance of Women Trial Lawyers Annual Conference will be held at The Roosevelt New Orleans.The Roosevelt New Orleans, in New Orleans, Louisiana, is a luxe, iconic Waldorf Astoria hotel, and exists in a grand 1860s building. With an upscale restaurant offering Italian cuisine, a sophisticated lounge serving seafood, an intimate cafe, and the historic Sazerac Bar, the venue also boasts a rooftop pool and cabanas, plus a fitness center and a full-service spa.Kelly Hyman will be speaking on Monday, September 9 at 8:00 am. The accomplished attorney and legal analyst will open with 'Effective Communication Techniques To Make Yourself Heard.'The Alliance of Women Trial Lawyers' mission statement centers around advancing the influence and impact of women in the legal community, according to Hyman. "The program hopes to unite, inspire, and empower women attorneys," she explains, "through supporting the success of one another's careers."The yearly conference, meanwhile, affords attendees a chance to take in a multitude of valuable presentations and promotes equally valuable networking opportunities among a wide variety of other benefits. "The event is the perfect place," adds Hyman, "for women committed to excellence in the field and to building up their professional networks."Discounted tickets are offered to law students, clerks, and first-year associates. "The aim of this," Hyman explains, "is to allow these attendees to further their reach, and to provide women just starting out in the industry with a perfect opportunity to attend, to network, and to learn from the best, and all at a significantly reduced cost."A staunch advocate for women in law, Kelly Hyman has a long history of speaking at law industry conferences and events across the United States. "It's about helping others in the field," she adds, wrapping up, "and I take every opportunity presented to me in order to help share my knowledge, and to promote the success of other women attorneys wherever possible."Kelly Hyman is a member of the American Association for Justice, the Florida Bar, the Washington D.C. Bar, the Colorado Bar, the Colorado Bar Association, as well as the Colorado chapter of the Federal Bar Association. Previously, Hyman enjoyed a successful career as an actress for 25 years in New York and California, appearing in various television shows, movies, Off-Broadway plays, commercials, and more. The actress-turned-attorney maintains a deep love for the entertainment industry today and still regularly appears on the nation's screens as a highly respected TV legal analyst.



