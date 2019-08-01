Vision Processing Unit (VPU) Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - Key Players are Samsung, Movidius, Cadence, CEVA, NXP, HiSilicon Technologies, Google, and MediaTek

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vision Processing Unit Market by End-Use Application (Smartphones, ADAS, Camera, Drones, AR/VR Products), Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Security and Surveillance), Fabrication Process and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The overall VPU market is expected to grow from USD 606.9 million in 2018 to USD3,165.2 million by 2024; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.69% during the forecast period.



Samsung (South Korea), Movidius (US), Cadence (US), CEVA (US), NXP (Netherlands), HiSilicon Technologies (China), Google (US), MediaTek (Taiwan) are among the leading players in the VPU market.

VPU market to grow at 18.69% CAGR from 2018 to 2024

The need for VPUs is mainly governed by the increasing adoption of premium smartphones, growing adoption of edge AI, rising demand for high-end computing capabilities for computer and machine vision. However, the availability of CPUs and GPUs with high capabilities can hinder the adoption of VPUs.

VPU market for AR/VR to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The increasing awareness regarding the benefits of implementing this technologysuch as increased interaction, richer user experience, and engagement of virtual information in the real worldin AR/VR applications is fueling this market. The growing interest of technology giants in emerging technologies, such as AR/VR, has been one of the major factors driving the growth of the market for AR/VR applications. For example, in June 2016, Movidius (US) partnered with Lenovo (Hong Kong) to provide Myriad 2 VPU and custom computer vision algorithms for various VR products of Lenovo.

Consumer electronics to hold largest size of VPU market during forecast period

Increasing deployment of VPUs in smartphones, VR products, drones, etc., is driving the VPU market for consumer electronics. Continuous innovations in these products, bringing advanced features and functionalities, contribute to their growing adoption. Need to bring sophisticated products with improved consumer experience and advanced functionalities drive the adoption of VPUs by OEMs.

APAC to record highest CAGR in VPU market during forecast period

Smartphones, drones, industrial robots, and automotive, among other applications, hold huge growth potential for VPU providers in APAC. The leading drone manufacturers and smart camera providers, integrating VPUs in their products, are based in APAC. For instance, DJI (China) introduced ultracompact Spark mini-drone and Phantom 4 Drone integrated with Intel Movidius Myriad 2 VPUs. In January 2018, Ryze, a China-based drone startup, launched Tello, a toy drone enabled with cutting-edge technologies from drone experts such as DJI and Intel.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 VPU Market Opportunities

4.2 VPU Market for Smartphones, By Region

4.3 VPU Market, By Vertical and Region

4.4 Country-Wise Snapshot of VPU Market

4.5 VPU Market in APAC, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Premium Smartphones

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Edge AI

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for High-End Computing Capabilities for Computer and Machine Vision

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of CPUS and GPUS With High Capabilities

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Autonomous Cars

5.2.3.2 High Requirement of Machine Vision in Industrial Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technological Challenges in Chip Development and Manufacturing

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

6 VPU Market, By End-Use Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Smartphones

6.2.1 Smartphones to Dominate VPU Market During Forecast Period

6.3 ADAS

6.3.1 Emergence of Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicles Drives VPU Market for ADAS

6.4 Camera

6.4.1 VPU-Based Cameras Gaining Traction in Surveillance Applications

6.5 Drones

6.5.1 Increasing Usage of Drones for Safety, Security, and Tracking Applications With Vision Analysis to Demand VPU Integration

6.6 AR/VR Products

6.6.1 VPU Market for AR/VR to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

7 VPU Market, By Vertical

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consumer Electronics

7.2.1 Consumer Electronics Sector to Dominate VPU Market

7.3 Automotive

7.3.1 Increasing Requirement of Machine Vision for Autonomous Activities to Fuel Market for Automotive Sector

7.4 Security and Surveillance

7.4.1 Security and Surveillance to Be Fast-Growing Segment in VPU Market During Forecast Period

7.5 Others

8 VPU Market, By Fabrication Process

8.1 Introduction

8.2 =16 NM Node

8.2.1 =16 NM Technology Node to Gain Traction in Near Future Owing to Benefits Pertaining to Performance, Scaling, and Power Consumption

8.3 >16-28 NM Node

8.3.1 >16-28 NM Technology Node to Hold Larger Share Owing to Its Wide Usage Across Different Applications

9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US Held Largest Size of VPU Market in North America

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Canada Holds Significant Growth Opportunities for VPU Players in North America

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics Products to Contribute to VPU Market in Mexico in Coming Years

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany Holds Largest Share of European VPU Market

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 High Adoption of AI-Enabled Products to Drive VPU Market in France in Coming Years

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.3.1 Market in Italy to Grow at High CAGR During Forecast Period

9.3.4 UK

9.3.4.1 Surveillance Applications to Drive VPU Market in UK

9.3.5 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China Holds Largest Share of VPU Market in APAC

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Increasing Initiatives for Commercialization of Autonomous Cars and Rising Need for Surveillance Solutions Drive Market in Japan

9.4.3 South Korea

9.4.3.1 Presence of Major Consumer Electronics Manufacturers in South Korea Drives Demand for VPU

9.4.4 Rest of APAC

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 South America

9.5.1.1 Growing Economy and Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics to Contribute to Market Growth in South America

9.5.2 Middle East and Africa

9.5.2.1 Growing Investments in Economic Developments in Middle East and Africa Likely to Drive the Market in This Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Developments/Launches

10.3.2 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations

10.3.3 Acquisitions

10.3.4 Investments/Expansions

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.4.1 Visionary Leaders

10.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.4.3 Innovators

10.4.4 Emerging Companies

11 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products and Services, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Samsung

11.1.2 Movidius

11.1.3 NXP Semiconductor

11.1.4 Cadence

11.1.5 Ceva

11.1.6 Mediatek

11.1.7 Google

11.1.8 Hisilicon Technologies (Huawei)

11.1.9 Inuitive

11.1.10 Lattice Semiconductor

11.1.11 Synopsys

11.1.12 Verisilicon

11.2 Other Key Companies

11.2.1 Imagination Technologies

11.2.2 Videantis

11.2.3 Morpho

11.2.4 Socionext

11.2.5 Thin Ci

11.2.6 Neurala

11.2.7 Nextchip

11.2.8 Texas Instruments

