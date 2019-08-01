Worldwide Dry Construction Materials Market Review 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2024 - Focus Towards Energy-Efficient Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dry Construction Material Market: Analysis By Material, By Application, End Users, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities & Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA), By Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report has analysed the Dry Construction Material Market for the historical period of 2014-2018, and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of global dry construction material market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares, and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

The Global Dry Construction Material Market was valued at USD 71,281.11 Million in the year 2018.

Key drivers for the high demand of dry construction materials include product performance, durability and growing adoption in developed and developing countries. Additionally, growth in per capita income and rising concern for the utilization of lightweight products boost the demand for gypsum board, glass, and wood.

The global dry construction material market is influenced by the residential and commercial construction and residential and commercial remodelling end-use markets. The market is influenced by many factors which includes increasing adoption of energy & resource-efficient construction methods, rising global construction & infrastructure development activities and changing preferences of people towards sustainable building techniques.



Scope of the Report



Global Dry Construction Material Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Market Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Material - Metal, Wood, Gypsum Board, Plastics, Others

Analysis by Application - Wall, Ceiling, Flooring, Others

Analysis by End Users- Residential, Non-Residential

Market Opportunity Charts - By Material, Application, By End-User

Competitive Landscape - Market Share Analysis

Regional Dry construction Material Market - Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Market Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Material - Metal, Wood, Gypsum Board, Plastics, Others

Analysis by Application - Wall, Ceiling, Flooring, Others

Analysis by End Users- Residential, Non-Residential

Market Opportunity Charts - By Country

Leading Companies

Country Analysis - Dry Construction Material Market - United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Market Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Material - Metal, Wood, Gypsum Board, Plastics, Others

Analysis by Application - Wall, Ceiling, Flooring, Others

Analysis by End Users- Residential, Non-Residential

Leading Companies

Other Report Highlights

Strategic Recommendations

Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Company Analysis - Etex Group, Saint Gobain, Armstrong World Industries Inc., Xella Group, Knauf, Fletcher Building, CSR Limited, Pabco Gypsum, Boral Limited, Kronospan

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Design, manufacture and distribution materials and solutions which are key factors

3.2 Asia-Pacific region to witness the fastest Growth

3.3 Focus towards energy-efficient solutions



4. Global Dry Construction Material Market: Product overview



5. Global Dry Construction Material Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Trends

5.1.1 Growth in construction Spending

5.1.2 Digitalization in the Manufacturing process

5.1.3 New Innovation on Products

5.2 Global Dry construction material Market: Drivers

5.2.1 Rising Adoption of Lightweight Materials

5.2.2 Growth in Construction Industry

5.2.3 Adoption of energy and resource-efficient construction methods

5.3 Global Dry construction material Market: Challenges

5.3.1 Higher cost of Dry Construction

5.3.2 Waste Generated By Dry Construction

5.4 Global Modular Carpet Tile: Competitive Landscape

5.4.1 Product Benchmarking

5.4.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5.4.3 SWOT Analysis

5.4.4 Competitive landscape



6. Market Share of Leading Global Companies



7. Global Dry construction material Market Analysis

7.1 Global Dry construction material Market: By Value (USD Million): Year 2014-2018

7.2 Global Dry construction material Market: By Value (USD Million): Year 2019-2024

7.3 Global Economic & Industrial Statistics

7.4 Global Dry Construction Material Market, Segmental Analysis: By Material Type (Metal, Wood, Gypsum Board, Plastics, Others): By Value, 2014-2024

7.5 Global Dry Construction Material Market, By Material Type Market Share

7.6 Market Opportunity of Global Dry Construction Material Market- By Material Type

7.7 Global Dry Construction Material Market, Segmental Analysis: By Application Type (Wall, Ceiling, Flooring, Others): By Value, 2014-2024

7.8 Global Dry Construction Material Market, By Application Type Market Share

7.9 Market Opportunity of Global Dry Construction Material Market- By Application type

7.10 Global Dry Construction Material Market, Segmental Analysis: By End users Type (Residential, Non-Residential): By Value, 2014-2024

7.11 Global Dry Construction Material Market, By End Users Type Market Share

7.12 Market Opportunity of Global Dry Construction Material Market- By End Users type



8. Global Dry Construction Material Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Global Dry Construction Material Market: Regional Analysis - By Value: Year 2018 & 2024

8.2 Market opportunity Chart of Global Dry Construction Material Market - By Region



9. Americas Dry construction material Market Analysis



10. Europe Dry construction material Market Analysis



11. Asia-Pacific Dry construction material Market Analysis



12. Rest of World Dry construction material Market Analysis



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Etex Group

13.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.2 Financial Overview: Annual Sales & Annual Net Profit, Year 2014-2018

13.1.3 Segmental Overview: Sales Revenue - By Geographic & Business Activity Segment - Year 2018

13.2 Saint Gobain

13.3 Armstrong World Industries Inc.

13.4 Xella Group

13.5 Knauf Gips KG

13.6 Fletcher Building Limited

13.7 CSR Limited

13.8 Pabco Gypsum

13.9 Boral Limited

13.10 Kronospan



