ABT WINS PRIME POSITION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS’ NAVIGATION DATA AND SYSTEMS

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Md., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abt Associates was recently awarded an IDIQ contract to support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Institute for Water Resources (IWR). The Navigation Data and Systems - Analytical and Professional Support Services IDIQ has a $45 million funding ceiling over a five-year period. It extends our five-year relationship with IWR from another prime contract.

Abt will provide research and develop analytics that allow the Corps to address the maritime industry’s major navigation, port and multimodal transportation as well as social and economic impacts. Through this work, Abt will support the entire civil works navigation program, including inland and deep draft navigation (e.g., locks & dams and ports), decision support systems (e.g., IT services including enterprise support, web tools and GIS and data-driven models) and strategic planning.



“Our highly multidisciplinary approach makes us uniquely qualified to provide these services,” said Paul Anninos, Abt vice president and head of environmental programs. “We have extensive expertise not only in complex water resource and navigation issues but in the social and economic impacts surrounding them and the technology and data science needed to analyze options. We will continue to provide IWR with the rigorous analysis needed to address some of the nation’s most pressing water resources and navigation challenges.”

###

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is an engine for social impact, dedicated to moving people from vulnerability to security. Harnessing the power of data and our experts’ insights, we provide research, consulting and technical services globally in the areas of health, environmental and social policy, technology and international development. http://www.abtassociates.com

Eric Tischler Abt Associates eric_tischler@abtassoc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.