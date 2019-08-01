$4.59Bn Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Forecast, 2025 - Memory ATE Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate, at a CAGR of 3.5%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Test Equipment Market Analysis by Product (Non-Memory, Memory, Discrete), By Vertical (Automotive, Consumer, Defense, IT & Telecom), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automated test equipment (ATE) market is expected to reach USD 4.59 billion by 2025.



Increasing adoption of System-on chip and high demand for consumer electronics are the key drivers for the market growth over the forecast period. Growing electronic content in automotive sector and penetration of smartphones is expected to drive the ATE market over the forecast period.



Miniaturization of devices has spurred ATE demand across various semiconductor manufacturing companies. Additionally, considerable technological advancements coupled with design complexity and the need for adequate testing is expected to impact the global ATE industry positively. Developments in the manufacturing processes of semiconductors and expansion of wireless networks in developing nations are expected to provide significant growth for the global ATE market over the coming years.



The growth of automated test equipment market is primarily driven by semiconductor manufacturing companies which focus on cost-effective testing. Semiconductor manufacturing companies no longer consider fabrication costs as a factor for profit margin in the manufacturing of semiconductor chips. Semiconductor companies focus on improving their fabrication technology and look for efficient ways of testing to reduce losses due to damages.



Development of smartphones, tablets, and System-on-Chip (SoC)-based products is creating demand for greater functionality in ATE. As connected devices get smaller, more powerful, and multifaceted, they face design, application, and fabrication challenges, which increase the demand for ATE.



Increasing design complexities along with major technological inventions are some of the key drivers of the ATE market. Recent innovations in IoT devices and autonomous vehicles and significant changes in the defense and aerospace sectors have drastically changed the dynamics of the ATE market.



Non-Memory ATE is expected to have significant market share in the product segment over the forecast period. Revenue of ATE from IT & Telecommunications sector is projected to have significant growth, which is likely to boost the market demand over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The growth of automated test equipment market is driven by the significant use of the test equipment in automotive and semiconductor industry

In the product segment, Non-Memory ATE emerged has the largest market share in 2016 and is estimated to grow at CAGR of 3.3% by 2025

Memory ATE in product segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 3.5%

In the vertical segment, the ATE market in IT & Telecommunication sector is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% by 2025

The industry in the Asia-Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to the presence of a large number of semiconductor manufacturing companies. The regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2016 to 2025

Key players including Aemulus Holdings Bhd (Aemulus), Chroma ATE Inc., Aeroflex Inc. (a subsidiary of Cobham plc), Astronics Corporation, Advantest Corporation, LTX-Credence Corporation (Xcerra Corporation) , Teradyne Inc., STAr Technologies Inc. (a subsidiary of Innotech Corporation), Tesec Corporation, Roos Instruments, Inc., Marvin Test Solutions Inc. and Danaher Corporation. Teradyne Inc., LTX-Credence Corporation (Xcerra Corporation), Advantest Corporation dominated the Global Automated Test Equipment market which accounts for over 80% of the total market in 2016

Key Topics Covered



1 Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Automated Test Equipment - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2016 - 2025



3 Industry Outlook

3.1 Market segmentation

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Semiconductor Sector - Overview

3.4 Automated Test Equipment - Supply chain

3.5 Automated Test Equipment - Product Development Cycle

3.6 Automated Test Equipment Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market driver analysis

3.6.1.1 Company focuses on cost-effective testing

3.6.1.2 Surge increase in connected devices

3.6.1.3 Major innovations in technology and increased device complexity

3.6.2 Market restraint analysis

3.6.2.1 Competition for innovative products among major players

3.6.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.6.3.1 Recent innovations in autonomous vehicles

3.6.3.2 Increased usage in virtual reality and wireless communication industries

3.6.3.3 Growth in consumer electronics

3.7 Regional penetration analysis

3.8 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.9 Automated Test Equipment-PEST Analysis

3.10 ATE Market Insights

3.10.1 Future of ATE Industry

3.10.2 Automated Test Equipment Companies Key Strategies

3.10.2.1 Mergers and Acquisition

3.10.2.1.1 Some of Recent Mergers & Acquisitions in ATE Sector

3.10.2.2 Investment in latest Technologies

3.10.2.2.1 Some of the recent Innovations in Technology which will Decide the Future of ATE industry:

3.10.2.3 Selection of Strategic Locations

3.10.3 Recent Government Initiatives

3.10.3.1 China

3.10.3.2 Indonesia

3.10.3.3 Malaysia

3.10.3.4 Singapore

3.10.3.5 Thailand

3.10.3.6 Taiwan

3.11 Key Company analysis

3.11.1 Company Mapping

3.11.2 Company market share, 2016

3.11.2.1 Company Mapping



4 Automated Test Equipment: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Automated Test Equipment Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.1.1 Non-Memory ATE

4.1.2 Memory ATE

4.1.3 Discrete ATE



5 Automated Test Equipment: Vertical Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Automated Test Equipment Market: Vertical Analysis

5.1.1 Automotive

5.1.2 Consumer

5.1.3 Defence

5.1.4 IT & Telecommunication

5.1.5 Others



6 Automated Test Equipment: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Automated Test Equipment Market: Regional Movement Analysis

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 South America

6.6 MEA



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Aemulus Holdings Bhd (Aemulus)

7.2 Chroma ATE Inc.

7.3 Aeroflex Inc. (a subsidiary of Cobham plc)

7.4 Astronics Corporation

7.5 Advantest Co.

7.6 LTX-Credence Corporation (Xcerra Corporation)

7.7 Teradyne Inc.

7.8 STAr Technologies Inc. (A subsidiary of Innotech Corporation)

7.9 Tesec Corporation

7.10 Roos Instruments Inc.

7.11 Marvin Test Solutions Inc.

7.12 Danaher Corporation.



