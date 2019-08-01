Department of State Equipment Grant Boosts Security at Senegal Airport

U.S. and Senegalese officials today inaugurated two body scanners and four explosives trace detectors at the passenger checkpoint for outbound flights inside Blaise Diagne International Airport, about 25 miles east of the Senegalese capital of Dakar. The U.S. Department of State’s Antiterrorism Assistance (ATA) program provided the equipment with funding and guidance from the Bureau of Counterterrorism.

The equipment grant, worth more than $800,000, is the latest component of a broader aviation security-enhancement program provided to the Government of Senegal by ATA that totals $1.4 million. This past spring, ATA delivered mentoring and training in airport security management and airport patrol management to civil and law enforcement authorities from the seven agencies responsible for Senegal’s airport and aviation security. Conducted in partnership with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the ATA training focused on maintaining and improving the airport’s security in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organization and TSA standards.

The ATA program has been delivering counterterrorism training in Senegal since 1985. The airport security training and equipment program further cements our relationship and underscores the continued close partnership that the United States has with Senegal, which has emerged as a leader in the fight against terrorism in West Africa



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.