Injection Molded Plastics Market To Reach USD 470 billion By 2025 | Reports And Data

Injection Molded Plastics Market Size – USD 320 billion in 2018, Injection Molded Plastics Industry Trends – Increasing demand for plastics in end-user industries.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This report on the Injection Molded Plastics market is a thorough analysis of the size, share, demand, growth, gross profits, earnings, and revenue of the industry. It evaluates the data gathered to give a comprehensive overview of the trends and predicts the potential developments in the forecasted duration. For this study, the historical data has been collected from the years 2016 and 2017 while taking 2018 as the base year to estimate the growth of the industry in the years 2019 to 2026.

The global injection molded plastics market size crossed a valuation of over USD 320 billion in 2018 and is expected to surpass the value of USD 470 billion by the end of 2025. Injection molded plastics are fabricated through the injection molding manufacturing process, which produces parts by the injection of molten material into the mold, then allowed to cool and harden to form around the configuration of the cavity. Some of the materials generally used for the plastic injection molding process include polystyrene, polycarbonate, polypropylene, polyethylene, polyamide, polyvinyl chloride, and acrylic. The end products have versatile properties such as better heat and pressure resistance, which has led to the expansion of the application in various industries.

The increasing demand for plastics in end-user industries, including automotive, packaging, home appliances, and medical sector is expected to drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, innovations in the injection molding process have made the mass production of complicated plastic shapes easier and efficient. Increasing expenditure on construction in key emerging economies such as China and India will add to the growth during the forecast period. The favorable regulations and support by the government to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) have also benefited the manufacturers along with the low cost of labor. The ever-changing prices of raw materials such as benzene, propylene, ethylene, and styrene along with the rising environmental concerns regarding the disposal of by-products, waste, and VOCs are the significant restraints during the coming years. In order to tackle this, companies are trying to develop injection-molded plastics using biosimilars.

In terms of raw materials, polypropylene dominates the majority of the market share and is expected to witness a significant rise because of its increasing consumption in packaging applications, household goods, and automotive components. Polypropylene is corrosion resistance and is an excellent electrical insulator, and thus, is widely used in the food packaging and electrical contacts. In terms of application, the packaging segment leads while the medical & components sector is expected to grow the highest during the forecast period. In terms of region, the Asia Pacific is leading globally, with a market share of over 35% in 2018, followed by Europe with a total demand estimation of approximately 45 billion by 2025.

Some of the key findings from our Injection Molded Plastics market report

The document provides an investigation of the Injection Molded Plastics marketplace to predict its prospects. The past data is considered from the years 2016 and 2017 while taking 2018 as the base year to estimate the trends in the years 2019 to 2026. The industry has been categorized into different segments based on raw material as Polypropylene, ABS, HDPE, Polystyrene, Others; and based on application as Packaging, Consumables & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Medical, and others; to assess their size, share, demand, trends, gross profit, total earnings, revenue and speculate other aspects. This report also evaluates the competition to derive the individual placements of the key players in the global sector. The information provided here outlines those sectors that are expected to undergo substantial developments in the predicted years to aid the readers in deciphering the most profitable ones for their business. By doing so, it also highlights the future sectors that exhibit significant potential for investment.

Global Injection Molded Plastics market overview

The global Injection Molded Plastics market is projected to undergo a steady rise in the forecasted years, as observed by the outcome of the analysis provided in this study. The report encompasses different factors that have a substantial impact on the revenue of the businesses. This study also profiles the key players that account for a significant share in the global economy of the Injection Molded Plastics business. The global market is highly fragmented. There is a presence of large unorganized sectors in the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Several key players are establishing new bases in the Asia Pacific to tap the low labor costs and capture the rising number of opportunities. Key players are also incorporating biotechnology to develop molded plastics from biosimilars in order to reduce the environmental damage.

The key players profiled here include DOW, Sinopec, Honeywell, Lanxess, Borealis, NOVA Chemicals, Teijin, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Mitsubishi, Evonik, BASF, Huntsman International LLC, SABIC, ExxonMobil, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., DuPont, Ineos, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Reliance Industries Limited, Eastman Chemical Company. The key geographical regions mapped here are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, and Latin America. The competitive data given helps in providing better insights into the individual standing of the companies against the global landscape. The forecast also provides the estimated trends in demand and their impact on the businesses.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Injection Molded Plastics market on the basis of Key players, raw material, applications, and region:

