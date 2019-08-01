Polypropylene Market To Reach USD 155.57 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Polypropylene Market Size – USD 97.00 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.0%, Polypropylene Industry Trends – Increasing demand for lightweight material in automobiles

The global polypropylene market is expected to reach USD 155.57 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polypropylene is the second-most commonly produced plastic, in terms of volume, after polyethylene. The global production of polypropylene resin is 56.0 Million Metric Tons in 2018 and is projected to reach around 88.0 Million Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a rate of approximately 5.7%.

Increasing demand for polypropylene from the packaging industry is estimated to stimulate market demand in the forecast period. Superior barrier properties, high tensile strength, better surface finish, and low cost allows polypropylene to be an ideal product for numerous packaging applications.

Polypropylene films’ have exceptional optical clarity and low moisture/vapor transmission makes it appropriate for implementation in food packaging. Other applications comprise electronic industry films, graphic arts applications, and disposable diaper tabs, among others. These films are available either as a cast film or bi-axially orientated polypropylene. Also, polypropylene is blow molded to manufacture bottles, crates, and pots. Thin-walled containers made from polypropylene are usually used for packaging of food items.

Increasing demand for lightweight material in automobiles is anticipated to drive market demand in the future. The automotive industry is one of the most significant consumers of polypropylene. The role of polymers such as polypropylene, in the design and manufacturing of automobiles is witnessing a rapid increase in recent years with stringent regulations and shifting consumer habits fueling demand for lightweight, affordable, and fuel-efficient vehicles. Fuel efficiency has become one of the essential requirement in automotive vehicle design owing to the rising fuel prices and stricter environmental regulations, which combined with high demand for automobiles as well as a rise in the level of disposable income in developing nations is projected to drive the market demand.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Synthetic Polymers held a major market share in 2018 and are expected to grow at a moderate rate in the forecast period which is attributed to its widespread application in several industries.

By grade, homopolymers are expected to grow at a rate of 5.0% in the forecast period. Homopolymers have a high strength-to-weight ratio and are rigid and sturdier than the copolymer. These properties, along with a good chemical resistance and weldability, make this grade of polypropylene a suitable material in many corrosion resistant structures.

By molding techniques, injection molding held a substantial market share in 2018. This technique is used in various industries to produce goods for different segments.

The application of polypropylene in the automotive sector is expected to grow at a rate of 6.3% in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles.

The market in the Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period.

Key participants include SABIC, Exxon Mobil, Dupont, INEOS, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Total S.A., Formosa Plastics Group, China Petrochemical Corporation, LG Chem, and Sumitomo Chemical, among others attributed to the high demand from growing end-use industries in the region.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global polypropylene market on the basis of type, grade, molding techniques, application, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Synthetic

Bio-Based

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Homopolymer

Copolymer Block Copolymer Random Copolymer



Molding Techniques Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Extrusion

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Plastics

Fibers

End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Automotive

Packaging

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

