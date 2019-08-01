Philips completes acquisition of Carestream Health’s Healthcare Information Systems business in majority of relevant countries

/EIN News/ -- August 1, 2019

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Carestream Health Inc.’s Healthcare Information Systems (HCIS) business in 26 of the 38 countries in which it operates. Carestream HCIS’s cloud-enabled enterprise imaging platform will expand Philips’ current enterprise diagnostic informatics solutions, including productivity enhancement, imaging data management, and advanced visualization and analysis.

Philips expects to complete the acquisition of Carestream’s HCIS business in the remainder of the countries in which it operates in the course of 2019. This business will become part of Philips’ Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics business within the Diagnosis & Treatment reporting segment.

“With the acquisition of Carestream’s Healthcare Information Systems business, we are reinforcing our commitment to provide industry-leading medical imaging and healthcare IT solutions,” said Calum Cunningham, Business Leader Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics at Philips. “Together, we will be able to deliver enhanced informatics know-how and strong technology capabilities and enhance our ability to provide flexible solutions to hospitals and health systems, while building upon a complementary geographic footprint.”

Philips’ enterprise imaging solutions securely connect and facilitate the sharing of information among patients and their care teams across health systems. Philips’ visualization and analysis applications use adaptive intelligence to support clinicians at the point-of-care by providing clinical insights and improving collaboration among clinical care teams.

Carestream HCIS’s cloud-enabled enterprise imaging platform will complement Philips’ products and services with advanced Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), diagnostic and enterprise viewers, interactive multimedia reporting, workflow orchestrator and clinical, operational and business analytics tools. In addition, Carestream’s Healthcare Information Systems business and installed base in Latin America, Europe and Asia will complement Philips’ leading position in high-end radiology informatics in North America.

