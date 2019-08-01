Apple Rush Hires New CMO Nicholas Kinports After Completion of Executive Search

/EIN News/ -- TITUSVILLE, Fla., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC PINK: APRU) (the “company”) today announced that Nicholas Kinports will join the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) beginning August 15th, 2019. In this newly created role, Mr. Kinports will join the senior leadership team of the company and report to CEO, Tony Torgerud. Mr. Kinports will lead all consumer and wholesale marketing programs as Apple Rush continues to bring 100% pure, sparkling juice to consumers the world over.



"I'm pleased to bring our first Chief Marketing Officer on board," noted Mr. Torgerud. "After an extensive search we realized the importance of building a growth-focused company that can lever technology to move quickly and efficiently. The work Nick has done with brands like Pepsi, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and his track record of entrepreneurial success speaks to that ability. His global network also brings something totally new to the Apple Rush family that will accelerate worldwide adoption of our products."

"The future of global commerce is shifting, and I'm excited to help Apple Rush be a part of that movement," said Mr. Kinports. "Brands like Apple Rush have worldwide appeal, and our global network of operating companies, warehousing and fulfillment centers, and strong ties in growth markets such as China, India, the United Arab Emirates allow us to be places other beverage brands in our weight class simply can't."

Mr. Kinports brings a wealth of experience building global consumer brands by blending rich storytelling with data-driven marketing techniques. His strong relationships with technology and e-commerce platforms in established and emerging markets has led to rapid sales growth, particularly for new and emerging brands under his charge. He will focus on the growth of the Apple Rush product family of sparkling juice beverages by leveraging proprietary technology, Apple Rush’s strategic marketing and content partners Contend and KG Studios, and global direct to consumer platforms such as Amazon, Shopify, and Noon.

The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of cpg products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 40 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com.



About APRU, LLC: APRU, LLC focuses on the development and sales of all natural Apple Rush sparkling juices, and research and development, of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives and other active ingredients such as our exclusive agathos active, kratom, kava, blue lotus, and ginseng. aprullc.com or on Twitter @RealAPRU_News.

