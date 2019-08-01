Global Appointment Scheduling Software Market is Expected to Reach $546.31 Million by 2026

Rise in incorporation of smartphones & internet, surge in need to optimize business performance by saving time, and increase in adoption of m-health apps propel the growth of the global appointment scheduling software market. The SMEs segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during the estimated period. On the other hand, North America contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global appointment scheduling software market was estimated at $205.85 million in 2018 and is expected to hit at $546.31 million by 2026, garnering a CAGR of 13.1% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Rapid increase in adoption of smartphones & internet, increasing need to optimize business performance by saving time, and surge in adoption of m-health apps fuel the growth of the global appointment scheduling software market. On the other hand, lack of data network infrastructure restrains the growth to some extent. However, use of AI and NLP to offer intelligent appointment scheduling solutions are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The Web-based, SaaS segment to maintain its top position by 2026

Based on type, the web-based, SaaS segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. The mobile native app segment, on the other hand, is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.6% from 2019 to 2026,

The large enterprises segment to dominate during the study period-

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment generated the major share , accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total market. At the same time, the SMEs segment is anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during the estimated period.

North America held the major share in 2018-

Based on geography, North America contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018 and is expected to lead the trail till 2026. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would register the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during 2019–2026.

Key players in the industry-



The key market players analyzed in the global appointment scheduling software market report include Melian Labs, Inc., Appointy, 10to8, Setmore, SimplyBook.me, Square, Inc., Timetrade, Acuity Scheduling (Squarespace), SuperSaaS, and MindBody. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their stand in the industry.

