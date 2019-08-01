Keiko Broyles of Willows Healing Path to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

PLAINVILLE, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Psychics are physically, mentally, and emotionally sensitive to the emotions and energies of others. Mediums also possess this empathic ability, but are also a conduit, an instrument between the physical world and the spirit world. When you put these two abilities together, you have a powerful healer.

Keiko Broyles is a psychic, spiritual medium, certified reiki master and founder of Willows Healing Path, LLC, where she specializes in energy healing. As a natural psychic and medium, Keiko seeks to promote healing for people in both the physical and spirit worlds.

“This work really heals people's soul. That's my passion,” says Keiko. “I work diligently and honestly to make other people's lives better and my humble wish to offer them a chance to take the first step on a new path toward healing and spiritual awakening”.

A psychic spiritual medium, Keiko uses her innate clairvoyance, clairaudience and clairsentience to connect with loved ones who have crossed over to the spirit world as well as spirit guides who are there to help us.

“I always had this innate intuition, but I used to think it was a curse because I did not get any support from the adults around me growing up,” recalls Keiko. “I did not understand what I was seeing and hearing so I just shoved it down deep.”

Little by little, however, Keiko began to trust her abilities and surrender to them. Seven years ago, the floodgates opened.

“It was like being placed on the express lane and I’ve never stopped learning.”

Ultimately, Keiko embraced her abilities to define herself as a healer and psychic medium. Meanwhile, the world has come to embrace people like Keiko and the ways they can help people.

“I say to my brand-new clients, I'm not here to convince you. I'm just here to share what I'm receiving and share that with you,” says Keiko. “The surprise is whatever I channel is so real for them. It's evidential. That’s when they become believers.

“I am proud that I have overcome my fear,” says Keiko. “I feel the spirits have my back; they helped me to heal from inside and out. Now I can teach others to start to take responsibility over their lives and changing their life to something more positive.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Keiko Broyles in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on August 5th at 11am EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Willows Healing Path, visit www.keikomedium.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.