Global Optical Coating Market Review 2012-2019 & Forecast to 2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Coating Market Analysis By Product, By Application And Segment Forecasts To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Optical Coating Market is expected to reach USD 19.7 billion by 2022. Growing demand for smartphones, tablets and high resolution displays is expected to drive growth over the forecast period.



Rising utilization of consumer electronics coupled with technological advancement in this area is expected to augment demand over the next seven years. Optical coatings are used on glass surfaces which are further used in host of applications. Growing concern regarding energy efficient buildings has led to increased use of optical coatings in architectural glass.

As per the LEED standards for green buildings, optical coatings play an important role in reducing energy consumption through thermal insulation and results in effective cooling and reduced costs. Favorable regulatory policies around the globe are expected to propel product demand in architectural glass applications over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Anti-reflective segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% from 2015 to 2022 in terms of volume. Declining prices of smartphones and tablets, coupled with emergence of new technologies in terms of improved user interface is expected to drive demand over the forecast period. Anti-reflective coatings are being widely used in optics and laser industry which is expected to further propel growth over the next seven years.



Solar application is expected to witness significant development owing to increasing investment to set up power plants particularly in emerging economies across the globe. In addition, government policies including grant of incentives and subsidies to promote development of alternate energy sources is expected to increase product consumption over the forecast period.



North America accounted for a share of over 30% of the global market in terms of revenue. Consumer demand for emerging technologies is expected to propel the market growth. Continuous innovation and rising spending in military & defense industry for applications including night vision cameras, beam attenuators and range finding is expected to augment growth.



Europe is expected to witness significant growth owing to rising use of optical coatings in automobile displays, car windows and headlamps. In addition, increasing middle class population coupled with rising requirement of affordable cars is expected to propel product market over the forecast period.



Newport Corporation is involved in manufacturing of precision optics, sub-micron positioning system, vibration isolation and laser systems. The company acquired ILX Lightwave Corporation for USD 9.3 million in 2012 which has helped to expand its capabilities in photonics measurement and test. Similarly, in March 2014, PPG industries acquired Comex, an architectural coatings manufacturer in order to strengthen its position in the Mexican market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3. List of Data Sources



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Optical Coating Market - Industry Summary and Key Buying Criteria, 2012 - 2022



3. Optical Coatings Industry Outlook

3.1. Optical Coating Market segmentation

3.2. Optical Coating Market size and growth prospects, 2012 - 2022

3.3. Optical Coating Market - Value chain analysis

3.3.1. Vendor landscape

3.4. Raw material outlook, 2015 - 2022

3.5. Technology overview

3.6. Regulatory framework

3.7. Optical Coating Market dynamics

3.7.1. Market driver analysis

3.7.1.1. Increasing focus on solar power generation

3.7.1.2. Rise in demand from smart electronics market

3.7.2. Market restraint analysis

3.7.2.1. Volatile raw material prices

3.8. Key market opportunities prioritized

3.9. Optical coatings Porter's analysis

3.10. Optical coatings competitive landscape, 2014

3.11. Optical Coating Market PESTEL analysis, 2014



4. Optical Coatings Product Outlook

4.1. Global Optical Coating Market share by product, 2014 & 2022

4.2. Anti-reflective Coatings

4.3. Reflective Coatings

4.4. Filter Coatings

4.5. Conductive Coatings

4.6. Electrochromatic Coatings

4.7. Others



5. Optical Coatings Application Outlook

5.1. Global Optical Coating Market share by application, 2014 & 2022

5.2. Consumer Electronics

5.3. Solar

5.4. Medical

5.5. Architecture

5.6. Aerospace & Defense

5.7. Automotive

5.8. Telecommunication

5.9. Others



6. Optical Coatings Regional Outlook

6.1. Global Optical Coating Market share, by region, 2014 & 2022

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. Latin America

6.6. MEA



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Alluxa Inc.

7.2. Cascade Optical Corporation

7.3. Chroma Technology Corp.

7.4. Janos Technology Inc.

7.5. Inrad Optics

7.6. Newport Corporation

7.7. Optical Coatings Japan

7.8. PPG Industries

7.9. Viavi Solutions

7.10. Schott AG

7.11. Abrisa Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lirpbk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.