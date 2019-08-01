UPDATE: CeCors Inc. Amends Articles of Corporation to Prepare for Future Mergers and Acquisitions

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CeCors, Inc. (OTC:CEOS); a Company focused on the Health & Technology Sector as well as other Emerging Technologies, is pleased to update its shareholders on the following corporate amendments that have been approved so the company is best structured to move forward on its developments. “After careful collaboration with advisors we have finally structured everything internally to now move forward with our planned mergers and acquisitions,” states Robert Gardiner, CEO of CeCors Inc.

The corporate amendments as follows:

Increase the number of Authorized Shares to 500,000,000 Designate 11,000,000 of the Authorized Shares as Preferred Shares Designate 5,000,000 of the Preferred Shares as Series A Preferred Voting Shares, with the stated value of $2.50, giving the Series A Shares one hundred voting shares for every one Series A Share issued; and Designate 1,000,000 of the Preferred Shares as Series B Preferred Voting Shares, with the stated value of $5.00, giving the Series B Shares fifty voting shares for every one Series B Share issued; and Designate 1,000,000 of the Preferred Shares as Series C Preferred Voting Shares, and giving the Series C Shares five thousand voting shares for every one Series C Share issued.

About our President & CEO

Bob Gardiner is a seasoned professional with over 27 years’ experience in business development, operations, marketing and distribution. He has been personally responsible and involved in several start-ups in its development and ultimately the buyouts in a number of Canadian corporations. He has worked in alliance with a major Investment bank to access and evaluate potential acquisitions for clients. Bob has also worked with Danone Group ( A multinational corporation listed on Euronext Paris and a component of the CAC 40 stock market index ) in a management position after his Company was acquired by the Fortune Global 500 Group.

The Company is confident that through his past experience and business acumen, Bob will guide and direct the CeCors group of Companies with the similar successes he has had with his past endeavors. He understands the potential & importance that the advanced Health Care Technology and Big Data opportunities that CeCors is engaged in and how it will bring licensed Health professionals and patients together on a platform that gives patients assurance and privacy from their home or on the go from their mobile devices.

Bob also has a strong understanding of the Company's planned acquisitions and direction and expansion of its portfolio companies and how to harness and build on their value. CeCors, Inc. feels fortunate to have a leader of his stature and we welcome him to further build out on the management team.

Latest CeCors News

CeCors, Inc. Preparing Final Stages of Launching CannMedLive App

CannMedLive will be a wholly owned subsidiary of CeCors, Inc. where the sole purpose of CannMedLive is to assist medical cannabis patient candidates in being educated and obtaining their medical cannabis prescription card as a registered Health Canada medical cannabis user.

In addition to launching its interactive website at www.cannmedlive.com, CannMed will also be launching 2 separate Apps in both Google Play and iTunes marketplace. Link to Press Release



For more information visit: www.cannmedlive.com



About CeCors, Inc.

CeCors, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition and development of Emerging Technologies as well as Healthcare & Data related companies. Its focus will be on the Health & Technology Sector as well as other Emerging Technologies, primarily on the mental health market through our investment and development of our TeleMed (Telemedicine) Network connecting patients with medical professionals. Using the same network, CeCors; through CannMedLive; will also assist Medical Cannabis candidates by connecting them with physicians that will diagnose and suggest appropriate treatment.

In the Health & Data sector, CeCors will exploit Big Data's direct connection to medical advancements with its investment and development in its medical records management and portal companies. Further to this, we will be developing and utilizing Block chain technology to securely manage our big data so that it has a direct benefit to the patients that contribute their health history. As the Company expands with the addition of new management, so does the expansion and entry into new technologies.

Investor Relations:

Airam Capital, Inc.

Aldo Rotondi

investor@cecorsinc.com

www.cecorsinc.com



888-526-7755

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information respecting the factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10K and Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.