Gennari Aronson To Host Third Annual Authors and Innovators Business Ideas Festival October 24th-25th at UMASS Mount Ida Campus
/EIN News/ -- NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gennari Aronson, LLP will host the third annual Authors and Innovators Business Ideas Festival from October 24-25, 2019 at the UMASS Mount Ida Campus. The event will feature best-selling business book authors, innovators, and top business minds, with the content focused on promoting idea exchange and sparking thoughtful, intelligent dialogue.
“The Authors and Innovators Business Ideas Festival provides a unique opportunity for CEOs, investors, entrepreneurs, and other thought leaders to come together and learn from each other,” said Lawrence Gennari, founding partner of Gennari Aronson. “This year’s event will focus on building 21st century companies and what business leaders need to know about the impact of science and technologies, such as AI and robots, in developing business strategy. ”
This year’s Authors and Innovators speaker lineup includes:
- Dan Albert, historian and author of “Are We There Yet: The American Automobile, Past, Present, and Driverless”
- Tom Davenport, President’s Distinguished Professor of Information Technology and Management at Babson College, co-founder of the International Institute for Analytics, a Senior Advisor to Deloitte Analytics, and author of “The AI Advantage”
- Jonathan Gruber and Simon Johnson, Professors at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and authors of “Jumpstarting America”
- Donna Hicks, PhD, Associate at the Weatherhead Center for International Affairs, Harvard Business School, author of “Leading with Dignity”
- Gerald C. Kane, PhD, Professor of Information Systems and Faculty Director of the Edmund H. Shea Center for Entrepreneurship at Boston College, and author of “The Technology Fallacy”
- Karen Mills, former Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, Senior Fellow at the Harvard Business School, and author of “Fintech, Small Business and the American Dream”
- Jules Pieri, Co-founder and CEO of the Grommet, author of “How We Make Stuff Now”
- Gary Pisano, Professor of Business Administration and Senior Associate Dean of Faculty Development at the Harvard Business School, author of “Creative Construction, the DNA of Sustained Innovation”
Authors and Innovators tickets are complementary, but RSVP is requested. Visit www.authorsinnovators.org to register.
Additional Event Details:
Where: UMASS, Mt. Ida Campus, 777 Dedham Street, Newton MA 02459
When: Thursday, October 24, 2018 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM and Friday, October 25, 2018 7:30 AM – noon.
Why: Great ideas drive business. We believe they should be discussed, debated, explored, embraced and shared within the business innovation community. Learn more here.
About Gennari Aronson, LLP
Gennari Aronson, LLP serves innovative companies, entrepreneurs and the investors that finance them. Founded by veterans of Boston’s largest law firms, Gennari Aronson exemplifies the same entrepreneurial spirit that guides many of its clients. The firm has established a strong network and commitment to the technology, consumer, innovation and emerging growth sectors. The website is www.galawpartners.com. The firm also curates the annual Authors and Innovators Business Ideas Festival, www.AuthorsInnovators.org.
Media Contact:
Crystal Woody
crystal@carltonprmarketing.com
781-457-6112
