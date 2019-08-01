Green Chair Project Turns to Centerline Digital to Raise Awareness of its Mission to Furnish the Future

Marketing agency also wins AVA Digital Awards, ADDY Awards and the 25th Annual Communicator Awards

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerline Digital ( http://www.centerline.net/ ), the B2B customer experience marketing agency, today announced that it supported The Green Chair Project, a local nonprofit, with its “ The Voice of Their Customers ” video, which helped raise $246K for the nonprofit. The video launched at the organization’s yearly auction and fundraising event, CHAIRity.



The Green Chair Project is an organization that provides home furnishings donated from the local community for families and individuals who have transitioned from experiencing homelessness or disasters and have secured sustainable housing.

"We are proud to use our services to get the message out about the Green Chair Project and help the less fortunate know what it means to have a place to call home," said Dan Self, Strategic Creative Director at Centerline Digital. “It’s an exciting and growing organization to work with, and we look forward to more collaboration to help those in need in 2020 and beyond.”

The $246K raised from the video was used to purchase a moving truck for the Green Chair Project, which will allow them to better assist and service the individuals they are helping. In addition, the funds raised were used to fill the truck with beds for the Sweeter Dreams Bed program, which provides brand new beds for children in Wake County who have been sleeping on the floor or sharing a bed.

In addition to local community efforts, Centerline Digital was recently awarded a number of accolades for its creative video and audio capabilities, including:

AVA Digital Awards, the platinum awards for long-form video, “ElectriCities- Value of Public Power;” video for an education institution, “UNC Executive Development-Never Stop Learning;” and video creativity for “UNC Executive Development-Never Stop Learning”

AVA Digital Awards, gold award for original music for “Buck-Brand Anthem Video”

American Advertising Awards (ADDY Awards), the bronze award for branded content and entertainment for online films for its video, “ElectriCities- Value of Public Power”

American Advertising Awards (ADDY Awards), the silver award for its Lowe’s Home Improvement-Generation “T” social campaign

The Communicator Awards, awarded three excellence awards for public service for online video and videography and cinematography for online video with its film, “ElectriCities- Value of Public Power,” individual animation for online video for “UNC Executive Development-Never Stop Learning.” In addition, Centerline Digital was awarded an individual award for Microsite for Online Advertising & Marketing for its video, “ElectriCities- Value of Public Power”

To learn more about Centerline Digital and how they are helping communities and partners with their creative solutions, please contact digitalmarketing@centerlinedigital.net .

About Centerline Digital

Centerline Digital is a digital marketing & creative content agency with a passion for resolving complex business and marketing challenges. Founded in 1996, Centerline Digital has proven its value in customer experience, storytelling and accountable creative solutions through partnering with Fortune 500 enterprises and brands, including IBM, Lowes, GE, Spectrum and SAS.

Media Contact

Shelley Petri

shelley@blastpr.com

678-977-0899



