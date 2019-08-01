Botulinum Toxin Market to Rise Impressively at 8.0% CAGR, Huons’ Latest Launch of Botulinum Toxin Products to Enable Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Botulinum Toxin Market Research report include ALLERGAN, Ipsen Pharma, Merz Pharma, Medytox, US WorldMeds, LLC (Solstice Neurosciences, LLC), Galderma laboratories, Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd., and Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Botulinum Toxin Market will witness considerable growth in the coming years due to the inflating demand for botulinum toxinns across the world. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Botulinum Toxin Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 4,490.0 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach 8,309.0 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0%.

Botulinum toxins are widely used for improving aesthetic appearances. The effectiveness of botulinum toxins in aesthetic applications such as treatment of moderate to severe glabellar lines have significantly contributed to the global botulinum toxin market growth. Anticipated regulatory approvals in therapeutic applications have led to significant Botulinum Toxin Market growth. The increasing research and development initiatives aimed at the betterment of existing treatment methods, in addition to new methods, will favor growth of the market in the coming years. The high effectiveness of botulinum toxins in therapeutic applications have significantly contributed to the botulinum toxin market growth. The growing awareness regarding side effects of botulinum toxins in developed as well as developing nations have will create several growth opportunities. Botulinum toxin is widely used for treating facial wrinkles and improving facial structures. The adoption of botulinum toxin is high in the United States, and this will favor the growth of the Botulinum Toxin Market in North America.



Increasing Product Launches Will Account for Substantial Growth

The high demand for botulinum toxin has led to several product innovations. Resulting from the high demand, there has been a subsequent rise in the number of product launches worldwide. Fortune Business Insights predicts that increasing product launches will constitute an increase in the overall Botulinum Toxin Market value. With several market operators currently operating in the botulinum toxins industry, the market is set to surpass US$ 8000 Mn global value by 2026. In January 2019, Huons Global announced the launch of a new botulinum toxin product in Korea. The Liztox was designed specifically to treat forehead wrinkles. The company’s plans to extend its sales internationally will favor the global botulinum toxin market in the coming years. Additionally, the company completed several clinical trials for the product and gained approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in the same year. The report encompasses product launches, similar to Huons’ latest botulinum toxin product and signifies the importance of these products on the global botulinum toxin market.

Escalating Demand for Botulinum Toxin Procedures to Create Attractive Growth Opportunities

The rising demand for improved aesthetic appearance has created a subsequent demand for botulinum toxin procedures around the world. Fortune Business Insights has identified increasing demand as one of the primary factors that are contributing to the growth of the global market. As far as therapeutics are concerned, the botulinum toxin holds massive potential with more than 100 approved botulinum toxin associated therapeutics existing in the market. Besides currently approved methods, there a host of therapeutic procedures that have lined up for clinical trials. The aforementioned factors will favor growth of the global Botulinum Toxin Market in the forthcoming years.



The report analysis comprises of market dynamics and competitive landscape. Additionally, the report offers insights on the Overview of the Number of Botulinum Toxin Injection Procedures by Key Countries, Overview of the Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries, Pricing Analysis, Overview of the Types of Botulinum Toxins, Pipeline Analysis, Overview of New Product Launches, Overview of Applications of Botulinum Toxin in Therapeutics and Recent Regulatory Approvals, and Overview of the Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries.



Botulinum Toxin Market Companies

ALLERGAN

Ipsen Pharma

Merz Pharma

Medytox

US WorldMeds, LLC (Solstice Neurosciences, LLC)

Galderma laboratories

Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc.



Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights Overview of the Number of Botulinum Toxin Injection Procedures by Key Countries Overview of the Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries Pricing Analysis Overview of the Types of Botulinum Toxins Pipeline Analysis Overview of New Product Launches Overview of Applications of Botulinum Toxin in Therapeutics and Recent Regulatory Approvals Overview of the Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries





Global Botulinum Toxin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Therapeutics Chronic Migraine Spasticity Overactive Bladder Cervical Dystonia Blepharospasm Others Aesthetics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Specialty & Dermatology Clinics Hospitals & Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Botulinum Toxin Type A Botulinum Toxin Type B Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



