The Habit Burger Grill Sets Sights on New England; Inks 7-Store Franchise Deal for Massachusetts and New Hampshire Expansion

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burger lovers in the greater Boston area will soon get to experience the deliciousness of America’s best tasting burger when The Habit Burger Grill comes to Beantown. Today, The Habit Restaurants (Nasdaq:HABT) announces plans to expand to Massachusetts and New Hampshire in a 7-store development agreement with Adam Quinn of Heidi Burgers, LLC. The first Habit Burger Grill restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2020.



Quinn is a Boston native and no stranger to the service industry. For the past 15 years he has managed restaurants in the quick service industry and believes that hiring, retaining and treating people well are the building blocks of a successful company. Quinn named his Wilmington, MA-based company after his supportive wife, Heidi whom he calls “my rock.”

Heidi Burgers will open Habit locations in the Middlesex and Essex Counties in Massachusetts with the first location planned for the company’s backyard of Wilmington.

“I knew I wanted to partner with The Habit when I met the leadership team. I was impressed with their focus on operational execution, the guest experience and metrics-based decision making,” said Adam Quinn, Chief Operating Officer at Heidi Burgers. “We are excited to bring the hand-crafted-to-order quality and value of The Habit’s chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and salads to the Bay State and beyond. We know consumers will fall in love with The Habit Burger Grill in the same way my wife and I did.”

“Massachusetts and New Hampshire are burger strongholds, and we are eager to see Heidi Burgers bring our chargrilled style of food and focus on customer service to this area. We’ve met few operators who have as much passion for the way we do business as Adam Quinn. We look forward to his team’s success in these communities,” said Russ Bendel, President and CEO of The Habit Restaurants.

Better burgers are just the beginning at The Habit where the menu also includes hand-cut salads, grilled sandwiches including line-caught, sushi grade ahi tuna, fresh chicken, and hand-filleted marinated grilled tri-tip, and sides including onion rings, sweet potato and French fries, and tempura green beans. Guests can choose from a variety of peppers, lemons, limes, and sauces at a complimentary condiment bar to customize the flavor of their meal.

The Habit is known for its award-winning Charburger which features 100% fresh ground beef grilled over an open flame and topped with melted cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, fresh tomato, crisp lettuce, and mayo served on a toasted bun. Their restaurants have been serving the Best Tasting Burger in America exactly this way since the first Habit opened in 1969.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice sirloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was most recently named the winner of USA Today’s 10Best in Regional Fast Food. The Habit has since grown to over 265 restaurants in 12 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington as well as six international locations. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

