Medtainer Has Huge CHAMPS, Orders Jump: Reps from LPs and Distributors Impressed

/EIN News/ -- CORONA, Calif., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtainer Inc. (MDTR-OTCMARKETS) announced today that final accounting for their most recent CHAMPS produced huge revenues and orders for its signature product, the Medtainer™. In addition to the total number of units sold the company announced that it secured new business from other emerging growers and distributors throughout the cannabis market. Inventory levels have had to increase in the last few weeks to keep up with the demand for product. In addition, orders generated by the sales department have increased dramatically, adding to the distributor-downline that already exceeds 2,000 global sales partners.



In keeping with its promise to provide a safe, compliant packaging solution for the entire cannabis industry, the Company has extended its position with significant Licensed Producers and is actively working in conjunction with them for ways to utilize Medtainers in different ways, including pre-packaging and direct customer marketing with custom-branded products.

For investor or sales information please visit Medtainer Inc. online or by phone. The company is located in their production and distribution facility at 1620 Commerce St. Corona, California, 92880.

Medtainer Inc. trades on the OTC under the call letters MDTR. The company’s websites are www.Medtainerinc.com for the hospice and palliative care industry and www.themedtainer.com for the recreational and medical marijuana industry. Orders for Medtainer can be taken online and by phone. Custom orders are especially welcome. Please send all inquiries to info@Medtainerinc.com or call 844-226-5649. Medtainer Inc. can also be accessed through Twitter and Instagram at @Medtainerinc

This press release includes statements that are covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results for fiscal year 2016 and beyond could differ materially from the company’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements are identified by such words as “anticipates”, “projects”, “expects”, “planned”, “intends” and “believes” “estimate” “targets” and other similar expressions that indicate trends and future events. It is understood that investment entails risk on the part of the investor and could result in the loss of some or all his or her investment.



