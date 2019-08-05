Transport Market Competitive Landscape And Market Size – Global Forecast To 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Transport Services Market By Types (General, Truck, Air, Rail, Transit, Ground Passenger, Water, Pipeline)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The transport services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% to nearly $9,540 billion by 2022. Growth in the historic period resulted from emerging markets growth, technology development, rise in disposable income, low oil prices, and rise in e-commerce. Going forward, economic growth, technology, and emphasis on cutting carbon emissions will drive growth. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were stringent regulations, weak wage growth in developed economies, and change in the consumer preference. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future are rise in government regulations, interest rate increases, and driver shortage.

The transport services market consists of sales of transportation services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that move people or things from one place to another for an amount or fee. Transportation services include air, rail, road, water and pipeline transportation of both goods and people.

The transport services market is segmented by type of product and by geography

By Type of Product- The transport services market can be segmented by type of product into general transportation, truck transportation, air transportation, rail transportation, transit and ground passenger transportation, warehousing and storage, water transportation, and pipeline transportation. The general transportation market accounted for the largest share of the transport services market in 2018 at around 30%. The pipeline transportation market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment.

By Geography- The transport services market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa, and China and the USA. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for transport services market, accounting for around 32% of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa, and Middle East will be the fastest growing regions in this market. This is followed by Asia-Pacific, and Eastern Europe.

Trends In The Transport Services Market

Online transport services service providers are increasingly focusing on security to prevent fraud and in-game abuse, and provide enhanced customer experience. They are employing multifactor authentication technologies such as device fingerprinting solutions, PINs, biometric sensors, and trusted Bluetooth devices. These technologies provide online transport services sites with unique insights into user account creation for fraud analysis. They also eliminate the need for storing and processing personal information of the users, providing a high level of security.

Potential Opportunities In The Transport Services Market

With the favorable visa policies and growth of the experience economy, the potential and scope for the global transport services market is expected to increase.

The global market for transport services is fragmented. The top ten competitors in the global transport services market made up around 4% of the total market in 2018. Major players in the market include China Railway Corporation, Russian Railways, Indian Railways, Deutsche Bahn AG, Union Pacific Railroad.

