uBreakiFix Brings Electronics Repair to Ontario’s Niagara Region With New St. Catharines Store

Industry-Leading Tech Repair Brand Brings High Quality Electronics Support to Ridley Heights

/EIN News/ -- ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech repair brand uBreakiFix opened its new location, uBreakiFix St. Catharines , on July 29 at 295 Fourth Ave, Unit C3. The brand’s first location in Ontario’s Niagara region, the new store will service St. Catharines, Glenridge, Grapeview, Merritton, Port Dalhousie, York-Haig, Lakeport and Thorold.

uBreakiFix services anything with a power button, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, drones, hoverboards, and everything in between. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 6.3 million repairs. While common fixes include cracked screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

Through strategic partnerships with leading technology companies, including Samsung and Google, uBreakiFix provides Samsung Galaxy customers and Google Pixel and Pixelbook customers with manufacturer-backed, same-day repair services using genuine parts. Through the partnership with Samsung, Galaxy owners can get in and out-of-warranty repairs at more than 350 locations nationwide, with most repairs completed in two hours or less.

uBreakiFix St. Catharines is owned by Farid Pirani and Mubarak Virani, who plan to open a second store in the Toronto area.

“I’ve been wanting to get involved in the technology industry for a while, and in researching opportunities within this sphere, uBreakiFix stood out,” Pirani said. “Not only do they have notable partnerships with Samsung, Google and other industry giants, they are committed to putting people before profit. There is a tremendous need for high quality, affordable tech repair service in this area, and we’re excited to meet that need with uBreakiFix.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar model. By offering convenience, accessibility, and unparalleled customer service, uBreakiFix filled a gap in the repair marketplace and has since emerged as an industry leader in growth, service offerings, and authorized partnerships. In 2018, Wetherill was inducted into the Forbes Technology Council, and uBreakiFix earned a top spot on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list, ranking #18 overall, #1 in the Electronics Repair category, and #1 on the Top New Franchises list.

uBreakiFix has more than 520 locations open across the U.S. and Canada. The brand opened nearly 130 new stores in 2018 and plans to increase growth in 2019. For more information on uBreakiFix franchising, visit http://ubreakifix.com/franchising.

“At uBreakiFix, our goal is to take the hassle of a broken device and create the most positive, convenient experience possible for our customers,” Wetherill said. “We are a customer service company first, and a tech repair company second. As we expand into St. Catharines, we look forward to becoming the trusted resource to keep consumers and businesses connected to the things and people who matter most.”

uBreakiFix St. Catharines is located at 295 Fourth Ave, Unit C3, St. Catharines, ON L2S 0E7 and can be reached at: (905) 682-7788. For more information and to view a service menu, visit https://ubreakifix.com/locations/ St.Catharines .

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2017, uBreakiFix expanded the partnership to include exclusive after sales support for Google Pixelbook customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2018, uBreakiFix also ranked #18 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, #1 in the Electronics Repair category, and #1 on the Top New Franchises list. For more information, visit https://www.ubreakifix.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1481482f-54c8-4f16-b95e-2b10ef41f7cf

uBreakiFix St. Catharines uBreakiFix specializes in same-day repair service of small electronics, repairing cracked screens, software issues, camera issues and other technical problems at its more than 500 stores across North America.

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.