BIOREFERENCE LABORATORIES SELECTED AS PREFERRED LABORATORY PROVIDER BY THE IPA ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA

BioReference to Provide Diagnostic Test Services and Assist with Patient-Centered Data Analytics

/EIN News/ -- Elmwood Par, NJ, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioReference Laboratories, Inc., one of the largest clinical laboratories in the United States, today announced it has been selected by The IPA Association of America (TIPAAA) as its preferred provider of laboratory services and to assist with data analytics for its members’ patients. The agreement is designed to enhance patient care and offer collaborative health management tools to TIPAAA members, which includes more than 667 medical organizations representing over 303,000 MDs in 39 states.



TIPAAA provides services that assist in improving the overall operations of Independent Physician Associations (IPAs) nationwide. Members will now have convenient access to BioReference’s comprehensive laboratory testing menu, including thousands of frequently requested routine and specialty tests, as well as the 4Kscore®, a blood test for detecting aggressive prostate cancer.



“The combination of BioReference’s data, test results and managed care footprint will allow participating members to maximize clinical health tracking and decrease the overall cost of care,” said Albert Holloway, President of TIPAAA. “We are pleased to collaborate with BioReference to give our members resources that allow them to enhance test efficiencies and improve patient outcomes, while providing their patients more affordable access to healthcare.”



“With BioReference’s scientific expertise and cutting-edge technology, TIPAAA Members can feel confident that their patients will be obtaining best-in-class diagnostic testing and operational excellence,” said Jon R. Cohen, M.D., Executive Chairman, BioReference. “In addition to providing timely, accurate and quality laboratory results, members will have access to data and analytics that will help them to deliver better clinical outcomes.”



About TIPAAA

The IPA Association of America (TIPAAA) is the leading trade association serving Independent/Integrated Physician Associations (IPAs). Founded in 1994 in Oakland, California, TIPAAA provides a wide range of products, services, and educational programs designed to help IPAs operate effectively and successfully in managed care. The association has nearly 677 IPA members/affiliates, chapters in 39 states (with more in development), and represents more than 303,000 Physicians affiliated with IPAs. https://www.tipaaa.com/



About BioReference Laboratories, Inc.

BioReference provides comprehensive testing to physicians, clinics, hospitals, employers, government units, correctional institutions and medical groups. The company is in network with the five largest health plans in the United States, operates a network of 10 laboratory locations, and is backed by a medical staff of more than 160 MD, PhD and other professional level clinicians and scientists. With a leading position in the areas of genetics, women’s health, maternal fetal medicine, oncology and urology, BioReference and its specialty laboratories, GenPath and GeneDx, are advancing the course of modern medicine. For more information, visit www.bioreference.com.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private , Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding whether the combination of BioReference’s data, test results and managed care footprint will allow participating members to maximize clinical health tracking and decrease the overall cost of care, whether the relationship with TIPAAA would enhance test efficiencies and improve patient outcomes while providing patients more affordable access to healthcare, whether patients will be obtaining best-in-class diagnostic testing and operational excellence, whether patients will receive timely, accurate and quality laboratory results and whether members will have access to data and analytics that will help them to deliver better clinical outcomes, as well as other non-historical statements about our expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding our business, technologies and products, financial condition, strategies or prospects. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. These factors include those described in the OPKO Health, Inc. Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed and to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the success of the relationship with SOMOS. In addition, forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, the regulatory process for new products and indications, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

Natalie Cummins BioReference Laboratories 8007629227 media@bioreference.com



