Brunswick Names Loube Vice President - Tax

METTAWA, Ill., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) announced today that Nancy Loube has been promoted to vice president – tax, reporting to William L. Metzger, senior vice president and chief financial officer. Loube, who joined Brunswick in 2018 as assistant vice president – tax, succeeds Judith Zelisko, who recently retired after more than 40 years with the Company.



“We congratulate Judy on her highly successful career and significant accomplishments, and wish her all of the best in her retirement,” Metzger said. “After a successful transition, Nancy is well positioned to continue the tradition and legacy of professionalism and strong performance within our global tax function.”

Loube has more than 20 years' experience as a tax professional, and immediately prior to Brunswick was with GE Energy Financial Services, where she was vice president of international tax, designing and implementing strategic tax initiatives that supported the business unit's objectives. Loube joined GE in 2003 and held a number of positions of increasing authority during her tenure there. Prior to GE, Loube had worked eight years in public accounting with Ernst & Young and KPMG, as well as a year at the Brookings Institution and two years in the corporate counsel's office of USF&G Insurance.

Loube has a degree in economics and public policy from the University of Chicago and a law degree from the University of Maryland Law School, as well as a masters in tax from Georgetown University Law Center and a certificate in accounting from the University of Southern California. She also authored or co-authored articles appearing in International Tax Review and Tax Notes International.



About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com .

