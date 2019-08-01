Apply Now for 6th Year of First Nations’ Native Agriculture & Food Systems College Scholarships

Applications Due September 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Longmont, Colorado, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Nations Development Institute ( First Nations ) is now accepting applications for the sixth year of its First Nations Native Agriculture and Food Systems Scholarship Program that aims to encourage more Native American college students to enter these fields so that they can better assist their communities with these efforts.



First Nations will award 20 to 25 scholarships of $1,000 to $1,500 each for the 2019-2020 academic school year to Native American college students majoring in agriculture and agriculture-related fields, including but not limited to agribusiness management, agriscience technologies, agronomy, animal husbandry, aquaponics, environmental studies, fisheries and wildlife, food production and safety, food-related policy and legislation, food science and technology, horticulture, irrigation science, and sustainable agriculture or food systems.

Complete information and a link to the online application can be found at https://www.firstnations.org/grantmaking-scholarship/ . All applications must be completed and submitted by 5 p.m. Mountain Time on Monday, September 30, 2019 .

To be eligible, applicants must:

Be full-time undergraduate or graduate students majoring in an agricultural-related field, or be able to demonstrate how their degree program relates to Native food systems.

Be tribally-affiliated and able to provide documentation.

Have a Grade Point Average (GPA) of at least 2.75.

Demonstrate a commitment to helping his or her community reclaim local food-system control.

Applicants will be asked to complete an online application and provide other required information, including proof of tribal affiliation (i.e. enrollment card, CIB, letter from tribe, etc.), college enrollment verification form, unofficial transcript, letter of recommendation from faculty member, and an optional photograph (headshot) for possible use in First Nations’ publicity activities.

First Nations believes that reclaiming control over local food systems is an important step toward ensuring the long-lasting health and economic well-being of Native people and communities. Native food-system control has the potential to increase food production, improve health and nutrition, and eliminate food insecurity in rural and reservation-based communities, while also promoting entrepreneurship and economic development. The purpose of the Native Agriculture and Food Systems Scholarship Program is to encourage more Native American college students to enter these fields so they can better assist their communities with these efforts.

About First Nations Development Institute

For 39 years, using a three-pronged strategy of educating grassroots practitioners, advocating for systemic change, and capitalizing Indian communities, First Nations has been working to restore Native American control and culturally-compatible stewardship of the assets they own – be they land, human potential, cultural heritage or natural resources – and to establish new assets for ensuring the long-term vitality of Native American communities. First Nations serves Native American communities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.firstnations.org.

Program Contacts: Kendall Tallmadge, First Nations Lead Grants Officer, at ktallmadge@firstnations.org or (303) 774-7836 x216 Abi Whiteing, First Nations Lead Program Officer, at awhiteing@firstnations.org or (303) 774-7836 x205



