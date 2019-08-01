Armory Raises $28M in Series B Funding to Drive Enterprise Digital Transformation with Spinnaker, the De Facto Standard for Software Delivery at Scale

New Funding to Power “Software-First” Innovation via Accelerated Software Delivery; Insight Partners’ Lonne Jaffe Joins Armory Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armory , the enterprise software company commercializing Spinnaker , the leading open source continuous delivery platform from Netflix and Google, today announced that it has raised a $28 million Series B financing round led by Insight Partners . The round also included follow-on investments from all existing investors, including Crosslink Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Mango Capital, YCombinator and Javelin Venture Partners. This new round brings the company’s total funding raised to date to over $42 million. The company also announced that Lonne Jaffe, managing director at Insight Partners, has joined Armory’s board of directors. The funding will be used for increased research and development around Spinnaker as well as investments in sales, marketing, support and training.



“The most progressive Fortune 500 companies recognize they must invest in software delivery infrastructure to thrive in the coming decade," said Daniel R. Odio, CEO of Armory. "A company's ability to innovate is now dictated by its level of competency in DevOps and adoption of hybrid and public cloud infrastructure. Spinnaker is the only continuous delivery platform backed by Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Oracle and Pivotal, and Armory is the only provider of an enterprise-grade version with full support and services. We welcome Lonne Jaffe from Insight Partners to our board to help unlock enterprise value for the Spinnaker community and Armory's customers."

“Spinnaker is quickly emerging as the world’s leading continuous delivery platform,” said Lonne Jaffe, managing director at Insight Partners. “Armory is bringing Spinnaker’s powerful open source technology - including capabilities like canary deployments that limit the blast radius of production errors, one-click rollback capabilities and immutable deployments across multiple public and private clouds - to enterprises across the world. We’re excited to work with the seasoned executive team of Armory and to provide them with capital and support to rapidly scale-up.”

Spinnaker: The Battle-Tested, Open Source Standard for Cloud-Native Software Delivery

Spinnaker is an open source, multi-cloud continuous delivery platform for releasing quality software quickly and efficiently. It is the only open source continuous delivery platform being actively contributed to by all of the major cloud providers for releasing quality software with safety and velocity. The platform was developed and open sourced by Netflix and Google and has been tested in production by hundreds of teams over millions of deployments. Spinnaker’s core functions are application management and application deployment; application management allows users to view and manage cloud resources while application deployment manages continuous delivery workflows. Spinnaker, which unites a pipeline management system with multiple cloud integrations, is compatible with most major cloud providers, including AWS EC2, Kubernetes, Microsoft Azure and more.

Armory: Modernizing the Way Industry-Leading Companies Deliver Software

Armory is helping some of the world’s leading companies unlock innovation by accelerating safe, efficient and fast software delivery. Armory’s platform is built on Spinnaker and incorporates its continuous deployment best practices. This funding validates the importance of effective software delivery as well as Armory’s approach to empowering companies - including Global 2,000 customers with a combined market capitalization of $1.32 trillion - to achieve true digital transformation.

“Amory understands how data powers both cloud and digital transformation, which is important to Informatica as we help our customers unleash the power of their data to accelerate innovation,” said Bill Burns, chief trust officer and VP of cloud business transformation strategy at Informatica. “Armory's expertise, training and support have been valuable to help us jumpstart our Spinnaker journey. Armory’s platform helps us boost development productivity, reduce risk and ensure our deployments are more trustworthy.”

About Armory

Armory is the company driving modern digital transformation with its enterprise version of Spinnaker. Armory's scalable, flexible and secure platform automates software delivery, enabling software teams to ship better software, faster. The core of Armory’s platform is powered by Spinnaker, the continuous delivery platform developed and open-sourced by Netflix and Google to help companies quickly and safely deploy software into multiple clouds. Armory builds on open-source Spinnaker’s foundation, adding proprietary features for bolstered enterprise scale, along with 24x7 enterprise-grade support. Armory’s platform is trusted by dozens of Global 2000 customers in financial services, technology, retail, healthcare and entertainment. Armory is also a proud sponsor of, and contributor to, the Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) , the vendor-neutral home of the fastest-growing projects for continuous delivery.

Founded in 2016, Armory is funded by Insight Partners, Crosslink Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Mango Capital, YCombinator and Javelin Venture Partners. Armory is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. Learn more at www.armory.io and follow at @cloudarmory .

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight currently has over $20 billion of assets under management and has cumulatively invested in more than 300 companies worldwide. Our mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success. Across our people and our portfolio, we encourage a culture around a core belief: growth equals opportunity. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners .

