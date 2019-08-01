Lincoln Military Housing Names Navy Vet Jeff Guild as Area Vice President for Hampton Roads

/EIN News/ --

Lincoln Military Housing (LMH) today announced that U.S. Navy Veteran Jeff Guild joined the company as Vice President for the Hampton Roads area. Mr. Guild will be responsible for maintaining strong base relationships with LMH’s Hampton Roads Navy partners and ensuring that our families receive the highest level of exemplary service.





Like many of LMH’s employees, Guild grew up on U.S. Army bases around the world and served in the military himself. Jeff served in the Navy and was assigned to the Naval Special Warfare Development Group (NSWDG) and completed 13 overseas deployments to Europe, Africa, and Afghanistan. After retiring from the Navy, Jeff earned his MBA from the Acton School of Business in Austin, Texas. Guild comes to LMH from Granbridge Real Estate Capital, where his focus was multifamily financing.

“Jeff’s military service and professional experience make him a perfect fit to fulfill Lincoln’s mission of providing outstanding exemplary service to all of our families,” said John Corriher, Mid-Atlantic Regional Vice President. “We look forward to having Jeff join the Lincoln family.”

About Lincoln Military Housing

Lincoln Military Housing (LMH) was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DOD) contract with parent company Lincoln Property Company. The goal has always been to increase the quality of military housing for our nation's servicemen and women. Since its inception more than a decade ago, Lincoln Military Housing now provides more than 36,000 family homes for military members across the US. Lincoln is much more than a property management company. LMH acts as a support system for military families and offers community-building activities and 24-hour maintenance assistance programs, free, to all of their residents. Services are available for members of all branches of service -- Marine Corps, Army, Navy, Air Force, United States Coast Guard, and National Guard. For more information about Lincoln Military Housing, please visit www.lincolnmilitary.com for more information.

