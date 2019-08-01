Athleisure Products Market: Global Demand, Growth, Share, Trends, Opportunity, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athleisure is a trend in fashion in which clothing designed for workouts and other athletic activities is worn in other settings, such as at the workplace, at school, or at other casual or social occasions.

The global Athleisure Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Athleisure Products market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Athleisure Products in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Athleisure Products in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Athleisure Products market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Athleisure Products market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The report on Athleisure Products market details key dynamics of the market. The report has been developed, based on an exhaustive study by our proficient analysts. The scope of the report on the Athleisure Products market range from the year 2019 to 2025. The entire report has been carefully designed, for our clients to comprehend the market’s insights easily. There are six sections of the Athleisure Products market report. The report modules are; a market overview, a segmental study of the market, regional analysis, important vendors operating in the market, and news updated for the Athleisure Products market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Adidas

Sweaty Betty

ADAY

Vuori

Girlfriend Collective

Rhone

Olivers

Nike

Y-3

GYAKUSOU

F.C. Real Bristol

EYSOM

UAS

BrandBlack

Lululemon

Uniqlo

Fourlaps

AEANCE

ISAORA

Hilly

Athleisure Products market size by Type

Sweatshirts

Sweatpants

Leggings

Sports Bras

Tank Tops

Headbands

Other

Athleisure Products market size by Applications

Men

Women

Children

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central & South America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

……Continued

