World Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Review 2014-2019 & Forecast to 2025

The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market is expected to reach an approximate value of USD 5.6 billion by 2025.



Constant introduction of advanced disease diagnostic technologies is primarily boosting the growth. In addition, the rapid growth of MRI sector is attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases which require early diagnosis and timely treatment to prevent late stage complications.



Also, rising number of road accidents leading to injuries and complications are augmenting the demand for this modality. The musculoskeletal and spine injuries also demand for magnetic resonance imaging systems for better scans using high-resolution scanning technique.



On the other hand, high cost of these products, and requirement of qualified professional to operate the device are some of the major factors challenging the growth of the market. Moreover, prolonged life span of these devices is resulting in delayed repeat purchase and thereby hindering the market growth.



Furthermore, players are adopting various strategies such as merges and acquisitions, and collaborations to remain competent in the space. For instance, Aurora Imaging Technology signed a distribution agreement with Sumec Group Corporation. Under the terms of agreement, Sumec Corporation is distributing Aurora Imaging Technology's MRI system in China. The agreement provided a platform for both the companies to expand their diagnostics and screening market for breast scans using Aurora MRI system in China.



Further Key Findings from the Study Suggest:



Adoption of advanced imaging technologies is augmenting the growth of MRI market

The closed system segment accounted for the largest share in 2015. Whereas open system is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period

MRI for neural and brain disorders dominated the market since no alternate scanning tool is available

In 2015, North America dominated the global space with the largest revenue share owing to continuous research and high adoption of advanced techniques

Asia Pacific is anticipated to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period from 2016 to 2025

Rapidly growing medical tourism industry coupled with growing disposable income of India, and China are some of the factors that are expected to drive the market growth

Major players competing in the industry include but are not limited to Siemens AG; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; GE Healthcare; Hitachi Medical Systems

Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology

1.1 Information Procurement

1.2 Data Analysis

1.3 Approaches for Market Estimation

1.3.1 Approach 1: Demand Analysis & Bottom Up Approach

1.3.2 Approach 2: Top Down Market Estimation

1.3.3 Approach 3: Commodity Flow & Bottom Up Market Estimation

1.3.4 Approach 4: KOL Perspective Based Market Sizing



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot



3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation & scope

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

3.2.2 Technological Advancement

3.2.3 Increasing Awareness of Early Diagnosis

3.3 Market Restraints Analysis

3.3.1 High Cost of MRI System

3.3.2 Depleting Helium Deposits

3.3.3 Declining Reimbursement Rates for MRI

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5 Magnetic Resonance Imaging - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (political & legal, economic and technological)

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's



4 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market: Architecture Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Magnetic resonance imaging market: Architecture movement analysis

4.2 Open Systems

4.3 Closed System



5 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market: Field Strength Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.2 Low Field Strength

5.3 Mid Field Strength

5.4 High Field Strength



6 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.2 Brain & Neurological

6.3 Spine & Musculoskeletal

6.4 Vascular

6.5 Abdominal

6.6 Cardiac

6.7 Breast

6.8 Others



7 Magnetic Resonance Imaging: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Architecture, Field Strength and Application

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4 Latin America

7.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 GE Healthcare

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Performance

8.1.3 Product Benchmarking

8.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.2 Siemens AG

8.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.4 Hitachi Medical Systems America Inc.

8.5 Toshiba Corporation

8.6 Aurora Imaging Technologies Inc.

8.7 Esaote S.p.A.

8.8 Sanrad Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.



