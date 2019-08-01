Wildfire Collective Announces Unique $2.5M Direct Equity Ownership Crowdfunding Campaign To Fuel Company Growth Objectives

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wildfire Collective is pleased to announce that it is launching a nation-wide direct-ownership equity crowdfunding campaign. As Canada's first network of sustainable, outdoor, organic, small-batch cannabis farms, this is a unique opportunity for investors in the high-demand craft market. In total, the company is raising $2.5 million in funding.



Starting August 1, 2019, Canadians will be able to own a portion of the Wildfire Collective by investing through FrontFundr.com, an equity crowdfunding platform. Funds will be used to complete the company's three main objectives: the purchase of additional property; the construction of Phase one facilities; and for general operating capital.

Mark Spear, CEO of Wildfire Collective, explains: “There is a growing opportunity to supply the medical and connoisseur markets with terpene-rich organically-produced cannabis products. The new Canadian regulations will legalize vaporized extracts in October 2019, and Wildfire will be prepared to meet the high demand for these craft cannabis products.”

The Wildfire Collective’s initial outdoor production footprint is anticipated to be 392,000 ft2 across three farms, and is projecting a total annual output of 4,500 kg of exceptional, small-batch cannabis in 2020. The company is currently developing or collaborating with four locations - Lanark, Renfrew, Lambton and Glencoe - which will be Simply Certified by the Cannabis Conservancy ™. This certification is awarded to farms that demonstrate sustainability leadership, openness and accountability, going well beyond organic.

The company has recently signed a preliminary wholesale supply agreement with Tantalus Labs , a world-class licensed producer of sun-grown cannabis based in British Columbia. A definitive agreement will be negotiated upon licensing. Tantalus cultivates in a state-of-the-art greenhouse and has long been an advocate of lowering the environmental impact of cannabis production.

The company has also signed an LOI with Taima Extracts , a prospective licensed processor completing its buildout of a 20,000 ft2 facility in Ontario. The agreement is for processing and distribution of small-batch, high terpene vapour cartridges and a variety of medical and connoisseur grade extracts upon the parties obtaining their licences and commencing full operation. The agreement is for 2000 kg for 2020.

Wildfire Collective partnered with Ethical Image to rebrand from Burnstown Farms, in preparation for their national expansion. Headquartered in the heart of the Ottawa Valley, the Collective is an ever-expanding network of seasoned farmers who are committed to consistently cultivating environmentally-friendly organic cannabis, and exceeding the expectations of discerning consumers. Wildfire plans to double the number of partner farms every year for at least the next three years to meet demand. The company’s business model is built on the pillars of collaboration and is unique to the Canadian cannabis industry.

For more information, visit the Wildfire Collective website here to watch the campaign video. Full details of the offering can be found at www.frontfundr.com/company/wildfire . This document is for information purposes only. Please consult your financial advisor before making an investment.

ABOUT WILDFIRE COLLECTIVE:

Wildfire Collective is a network of experienced Canadian farms that includes a team with decades of experience in the highly-regulated legal cannabis industry. Wildfire is craft-focused, fueled by a passion for the plant and a relentless pursuit of quality. Headquartered in the heart of the Ottawa Valley, Wildfire’s unique, organic, small-batch cultivation plans maximize quality production while minimizing overhead and the impact on the environment.

ABOUT FRONTFUNDR:

FrontFundr is an online investment platform and a registered exempt market dealer. FrontFundr is the bridge that connects investors and entrepreneurs. They use today’s technology to enable entrepreneurs to raise money from a much larger investor community. This is an opportunity for seasoned investors and the wider public to come together to directly drive innovation and entrepreneurship. With FrontFundr, both experienced and regular investors are able to exercise positive influence on businesses they would like to see succeed.

