Xynomic Filed Fast-Track Designation Application for Follicular Lymphoma Treatment with the U.S. FDA

Fast-Track designation is designed to aid in the development and expedite the review of drug candidates, which show promise in treating a serious or life-threatening disease, and address an unmet medical need. A drug candidate that receives Fast-Track designation is eligible for more frequent meetings and correspondences with the U.S. FDA and potential accelerated or priority review and more. The U.S. FDA will review the request and attempt to make a decision within 60 days.

According to Cancer.net, follicular lymphoma is the second most common form of lymphoma in the U.S. and Europe. Xynomic is conducting a Phase 2 trial to test abexinostat as a single agent in patients with r/r FL. Designed as a single arm trial, this trial will enroll approximately 120 patients in the U.S. and Europe who have undergone at least three lines of therapy to test abexinostat as a fourth line monotherapy.



The U.S. FDA has already granted Fast-Track designation to abexinostat, in combination with pazopanib, as a first- or second-line treatment of renal cell carcinoma (“RCC”). A global, randomized pivotal Phase 3 trial is underway to test abexinostat combined with pazopanib as a first- or second-line therapy in patients with locally advanced or metastatic RCC.

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. Its current pipeline mainly consists of 3 drug candidates; Xynomic owns global exclusive development, manufacturing and commercialization rights to each of these. Its lead drug candidate abexinostat is in global potentially pivotal clinical trials against renal cell carcinoma (in combination with pazopanib) and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (as a single agent). Xynomic’s XP-105 (BI 860585) is a Phase 2 ready, ATP-competitive mTORC1/2 inhibitor against solid tumors. Xynomic’s XP-102 (BI 882370) is a Phase 1 ready pan-RAF inhibitor.

