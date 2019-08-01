2019 Printing Industry (Commercial) Trends, Size, Share and Regional Outlook

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Printing Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The printing industry expected to reach a value of nearly $366.1 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The growth in the printing market is due to increasing population and emerging markets.

However, the market for printing is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as lack of available resources, increasing inventory levels, counterfeit products.

The printing market consists of sales of printing by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that print products such as newspapers, books, labels, business cards, stationery, business forms, and other materials.

The global printing market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The printing market is segmented into transport, industrial, electric power, others.

By Geography - The global printing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-pacific printing market accounts the largest share in the global printing market.

Trends In The Printing Market

The use of digital inkjet printer is on the rise in this market due to its faster printing rate as compared to the traditional printers. Digital inkjet printer are the ones in which characters are formed from minute jets of prints. It is more efficient and reliable than the traditional printers used, is the major trends witnessed in the global printing market.

Potential Opportunities In The Printing Market

With emerging markets growth, technology development, the scope and potential for the global printing market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the printing market include Quad/Graphics Inc, World Color Press Inc, Deluxe Corporation, Consolidated Graphics Inc, Elite Flyers.

Printing Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides Printing market overviews, analyzes and forecasts printing market size and growth for the global printing market, printing market share, printing market players, printing market size, printing market segments and geographies, printing market trends, printing market drivers and printing market restraints, printing market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The printing market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

