$221+ Million Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) Market Outlook, 2024 - Increase in Adoption of IVF is Anticipated to Drive Demand for Preimplantation Genetic Testing Services

The global preimplantation genetic testing market was valued at USD 129.3 million in 2015 and is expected to reach a value of USD 221.1 million by 2024.



Growth in number of offspring born with inherited conditions is a high impact rendering factor for growth of this market. Emergence of preimplantation genetic diagnosis for detection of nearly all genetically inherited conditions enable couples, who are carriers of such conditions, screen their embryos before transferring to uterus and this is the primary driver of this industry.



Increase in adoption of IVF as a result of pregnancy-related complications is anticipated to drive demand for preimplantation genetic testing services. Women who are undergoing IVF are expected to undergo PGT cycles for prevention of inheritance of chromosomal abnormalities by offspring, which as a consequence is augmenting growth.



Growth in demand for these tests can be ascribed to the increase in rate of infertility due to environmental and lifestyle factors, which in turn, emphasizes the need for development in this vertical.



Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:



Preimplantation genetic testing is available for different types of services, which include X-linked diseases, Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) typing, chromosomal abnormalities, freeze embryo testing, aneuploidy screening, detection of serious late-onset diseases, and gender selection. Preimplantation genetic testing for chromosomal abnormalities accounted for approximately 29% of the market share due to advancements in its screening by the use of noninvasive prenatal testing, which employs cell-free DNA for early detection of chromosomal abnormalities, such as Patau syndrome, Edwards syndrome, and Down syndrome.



This technology has various applications. Amongst all the applications, embryo HLA typing for stem cell therapy dominated with a share of over 30%. This largest share can be attributed to the benefits associated with the use of PGD for identification of HLA compatible embryos for stem cell therapy.



Although usage of these tests for inherited chromosomal disease is observed to have less penetration in the current scenario, it is expected to witness tremendous growth in the coming years due to increasing adoption rate of this service for detection of inherited genomic anomalies, such as sickle cell anemia and Huntington's disease.



Europe accounted for the largest share with respect to revenue as a result of growing awareness about the scope of these diagnostic services for delivering genetically fit offspring. Also, developed infrastructure, rising investments by governmental bodies, and presence of key players in this region, collectively encourages growth of this industry in this region.



Some of the key players that have commercialized PGT services include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Genea Limited; Quest Diagnostics, Illumina, Inc.; Natera, Inc; CooperSurgical, Inc; LabCorp; California Pacific Medical Center; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc; Igenomix; Reproductive Genetic Innovations, LLC; CombiMatrix; Good Start Genetics, Inc; Bioarray S.L; and Reproductive Health Science Ltd.



These key participants are actively involved in the R&D initiatives for development of novel PGT services. Partnership between entities and acquisition of small companies by major companies in order to reinforce its status in the market as well as to expand its product catalog for this vertical is expected boost revenue generation in preimplantation genetic diagnostics.



For instance, In December 2015, Natera, entered into a partnership with MedGenome, provider of genomic solutions for personalized healthcare in India. As per this partnership, MedGenome will be allowed to use the Panorama noninvasive prenatal test in its research laboratory. As a result, MedGenome becomes the first provider of this service in India.



Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology

1.1 Information Procurement

1.2 Data Analysis

1.3 Base Market Build Up



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Snapshot



4 Market Variables, Trend s& Scope

4.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

4.1.1 Market driver analysis

4.1.1.1 Rising incidence of genetic diseases

4.1.1.2 Demand for healthy and successful embryo implantation

4.1.1.3 Increase in rate of infertility

4.1.2 Market restraint analysis

4.1.2.1 Ethical and legal constraints

4.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping For Product Types, 2015

4.3 Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Company Market Share, 2015

4.4 U.S. Preimplantation Genetic Testing Company Market Share, 2015

4.5 Platform Comparison

4.6 Preimplantation Genetic Testing (Screening/Diagnosis) PESTEL Analysis

4.7 Industry Analysis - Porter's



5 Market Categorization 1: Types Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Global PGT Market: Types Movement Analysis

5.2 Chromosomal Abnormalities

5.2.1 Global chromosomal abnormalities market, 2013 - 2024 (USD million)

5.3 X-linked Diseases

5.3.1 Global X-linked diseases market, 2013 - 2024 (USD million)

5.4 Freeze Embryo Testing

5.4.1 Global freeze embryo testing market, 2013 - 2024 (USD million)

5.5 Aneuploidy Screening

5.5.1 Global aneuploidy screening market, 2013 - 2024 (USD million)

5.6 HLA Typing

5.6.1 Global HLA typing market, 2013 - 2024 (USD million)

5.7 Other PGT Types

5.7.1 Global other PGT types market, 2013 - 2024 (USD million)



6 Market Categorization 2: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Global PGT Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Identifying Embryo For Stem Cell Therapy

6.2.1 Global identifying embryo for stem cell therapy market, 2013 - 2024 (USD million)

6.3 IVF Prognosis

6.3.1 Global IVF prognosis for stem cell therapy market, 2013 - 2024 (USD million)

6.4 Late Onset Genetic Disorders

6.4.1 Global late onset genetic disorders market, 2013 - 2024 (USD million)

6.5 Inherited Genetic Disease

6.5.1 Global inherited genetic disease market, 2013 - 2024 (USD million)

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Global other PGT application market, 2013 - 2024 (USD million)



7 Market Categorization 3: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product & Application

7.1 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2015 & 2024

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Middle East & Africa



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Strategy Framework

8.2 Market Participation Categorization

8.3 Company Profiles

8.3.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

8.3.2 Genea Limited

8.3.3 Quest Diagnostics

8.3.4 Illumina, Inc.

8.3.5 Natera, Inc.

8.3.6 CooperSurgical, Inc.

8.3.7 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

8.3.8 California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC)

8.3.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

8.3.10 Igenomix

8.3.11 Reproductive Genetic Innovations, LLC (RGI)

8.3.12 CombiMatrix

8.3.13 Good Start Genetics, Inc.

8.3.14 Bioarray S.L.

8.3.15 Reproductive Health Science Ltd(RHS)



