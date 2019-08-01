Oilfield Water Connection Announces Solaris Water Midstream CEO As Keynote Speaker For October 2019 Conference

A timely discussion about the evolving oilfield water business will begin on October 4, 2019 with Bill Zartler's opening keynote address.

HOUSTON, TX, USA, August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oilfield water industry leaders and investors will gather this fall at the Houston Petroleum Club to discuss industry trends, market structure, and other business topics related to produced water and pre-frac source water.

The agenda will further an engaging executive discussion that began at the Oilfield Water Connection’s sold-out inaugural water finance event in June. A steady stream of transformational M&A deals are reshaping the corporate landscape in the oilfield water sector.

The latest deal, announced yesterday afternoon, was the Solaris Water Midstream joint venture with Concho Resources Inc., which involved produced water management over an area of 1.6 million Permian acres. This deal is just one of the many reasons why attendees can look forward to the keynote address at the “Oilfield Water Industry Update Conference” on October 4, 2019 in the prestigious Houston Petroleum Club.

Today, Oilfield Water Connection is honored to announce that the keynote speaker for the event is Bill Zartler, Chief Executive Officer at Solaris Water Midstream and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure. Mr. Zartler has over three decades of experience in the energy sector, with an extensive background in both investing and managing growth businesses in the oil and gas industry. He is held in high regard for his knowledge and leadership across the energy spectrum and most recently in the water, logistics, and sand sectors.

Following Mr. Zartler’s keynote address, thought leaders in various aspects of the oilfield water business will share their views. Through their presentations and panel discussions, attendees will be able to absorb the latest trends influencing the business development, finance, and market opportunities in this exciting sector just as 2020 business planning season begins.

The following speakers are confirmed, and additional presenters and panelists will be announced in the coming days:

- Marshall Adkins, Director of Energy Research, Raymond James

- Asad Ahmed, Category Manager – Water Management & Logistics, Chevron

- Matthias Bloennigen, Director – Upstream Consulting, Wood Mackenzie

- Brent Halldorson, Chief Technology Officer, Fountain Quail Water Management

- John Tintera, President, Texas Alliance of Energy Producers

- Chad Smith, Partner, Kirkland & Ellis

- Representative TBD, Rev Midstream

Link To Conference Registration & Details Page

Attendees at this one-day event will include business people and decision makers from E&P operators, oilfield service, midstream firms, and institutional investment funds. There will be plenty of time allocated to networking opportunities, including a networking lunch and reception following the event.

The latest agenda, speaker lineup and sponsor recognition can be seen at https://oilfieldwater.com/event/industry-update/, where you can register to attend or sponsor this important gathering of industry leaders.

Sponsorships are going quickly but there still are several exhibit opportunities at this event. Confirmed sponsors include: GR Energy Services, Kirkland & Ellis, Locke Lord, Rev Midstream, R.T.D. Enterprises, and XRI. Media partners include: Petroleum Connection and Infill Thinking.

