Global MRO Equipment & Supplies Procurement, 2019 - Top 5 Players are Sonepar, Wolseley, Wrth, W.W. Grainger, and WESCO Intl

The spend momentum of this category is attributed to the deepening focus of the product manufacturing and facilities management organizations on optimizing the use of non-production essentials such as MRO equipment and supplies to reduce operational costs. This is creating opportunities for integrators and distributors that offer MRO supplies.



This report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global MRO Equipment and Supplies Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.



Category drivers

Increase in the adoption of preventive maintenance activities

Category management strategy

Reduction of TCO

Procurement best practices

Adoption of VMI programs

Companies Mentioned



Sonepar

Ferguson

Wrth Group

Grainger

WESCO

Anixter

Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Research Objectives and Methodology

Category Definition



PART 2: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE



Market Overview

Preferred Procurement Models and Major Service Providers

Cost-saving Opportunities

Major Category Requirements

Major Procurement Pain Points



PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS



Category Spend Analysis

Demand-Supply Shifts

Key Market Developments

Key Category Growth Drivers

Major Category Growth Constraints

Procurement Best Practices

History of Innovation

Key Current Technological Innovations

Major Regulatory Frameworks

Strategic Sustainability Practices

SWOT Analysis

PESTLE Analysis



PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS



Supplier Operational Capability Matrix

Supplier Functional Capability Matrix

Key Industries Served

Supplier Cost Breakup

Supplier Positioning Matrix

Supplier Selection Criteria



PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS



Pricing Models Snapshot

Pricing Models - Pros and Cons

Indicative Pricing

Category Negotiation Strategies



PART 6: CATEGORY ESSENTIALS



SLA Terms

Supplier Evaluation Criteria

Category Risk Analysis

Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix



PART 7: TOP FIVE SUPPLIERS



Sonepar

Wolseley

Wrth

W.W. Grainger

WESCO International



