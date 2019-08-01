Global MRO Equipment & Supplies Procurement, 2019 - Top 5 Players are Sonepar, Wolseley, Wrth, W.W. Grainger, and WESCO Intl
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global MRO Equipment and Supplies - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The spend momentum of this category is attributed to the deepening focus of the product manufacturing and facilities management organizations on optimizing the use of non-production essentials such as MRO equipment and supplies to reduce operational costs. This is creating opportunities for integrators and distributors that offer MRO supplies.
This report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global MRO Equipment and Supplies Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.
Category drivers
- Increase in the adoption of preventive maintenance activities
Category management strategy
- Reduction of TCO
Procurement best practices
- Adoption of VMI programs
Companies Mentioned
- Sonepar
- Ferguson
- Wrth Group
- Grainger
- WESCO
- Anixter
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Research Objectives and Methodology
Category Definition
PART 2: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE
Market Overview
Preferred Procurement Models and Major Service Providers
Cost-saving Opportunities
Major Category Requirements
Major Procurement Pain Points
PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS
Category Spend Analysis
Demand-Supply Shifts
Key Market Developments
Key Category Growth Drivers
Major Category Growth Constraints
Procurement Best Practices
History of Innovation
Key Current Technological Innovations
Major Regulatory Frameworks
Strategic Sustainability Practices
SWOT Analysis
PESTLE Analysis
PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS
Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
Key Industries Served
Supplier Cost Breakup
Supplier Positioning Matrix
Supplier Selection Criteria
PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS
Pricing Models Snapshot
Pricing Models - Pros and Cons
Indicative Pricing
Category Negotiation Strategies
PART 6: CATEGORY ESSENTIALS
SLA Terms
Supplier Evaluation Criteria
Category Risk Analysis
Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix
PART 7: TOP FIVE SUPPLIERS
Sonepar
Wolseley
Wrth
W.W. Grainger
WESCO International
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pnfjqg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Logistics
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.