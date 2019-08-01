Global Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market to 2023: Led by EchoStar Corp, Gilat Satellite Networks, NovelSat, Viasat, and VT iDirect

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing use of satellites for remote sensing applications



EO satellites with remote sensing ability are being used to acquire information for various applications in agriculture, urban planning, rural development, mineral prospecting, forestry, and disaster management. Ground stations help in operating, sending commands, and receiving information from these satellites.



These ground stations utilize various network equipment including gateways, antennas, and NOC equipment. The increasing use of satellites for remote sensing applications will boost the demand of satellite ground station equipment. However, the satellite ground station equipment market will decelerate at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Emergence of mobile ground station



Mobile ground stations require low upfront costs and are easily transportable. This makes mobile ground stations highly popular among end-users especially for remote applications where traditional ground stations are not available for accessing satellite signals.



The growing demand for mobile ground station will also boost the adoption of network equipment such as antenna, antenna unit, terminal unit, junction box, navigation equipment, and converters. Hence, the emergence of mobile ground station will be a key trend driving the growth of the satellite ground station equipment market.



Market Dynamics



Also, the market report looks at factors such as increasing investments in HTS communication, increase in number of satellite launches, and increasing use of satellites for remote sensing applications. However, high initial investments, rising demand for rental equipment, and government policies and regulatory issues may hamper the growth of the satellite ground station equipment industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



This global satellite ground station equipment market analysis considers various types of satellite ground station equipment including NOC equipment, VSAT equipment, antennas, power units, gateways, and test and monitoring equipment. The analysis also considers the demand of satellite ground station equipment from APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the NOC equipment segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing partnerships between market vendors and satellite service providers will play a significant role in the NOC equipment segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of few players, the global satellite ground station equipment market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several satellite ground station equipment companies, that include:



EchoStar Corp.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

NovelSat

Viasat Inc.

VT iDirect Inc.

Also, the satellite ground station equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



