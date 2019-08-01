Voice Assistant Application Market to Record a CAGR of Approx 28% Over 2019-2023
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Voice Assistant Application Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing adoption of technically advanced mobile devices
Globally, the number of mobile subscribers increased rapidly, and end-users are opting for technologically advanced mobile devices for both personal and professional use. This has led to an increase in the use of advanced assistive technologies such as voice assistant and biometric recognition.
Factors such as improved user interference in mobile applications and the use of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets that offer high processing speed have increased the adoption of digital business support systems across the globe. As a result, enterprises are providing their employees with handheld devices for business purposes, and to support this, mobile device manufacturers are developing new features in devices that can support various assistant applications.
This rising demand for smartphones will lead to the expansion of the global voice assistant application market at a CAGR of almost 28% during the forecast period.
Integration of voice-controlled personal assistants with kitchen appliances
Various vendors are offering smart kitchen appliances that are compatible with voice-controlled personal assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
A voice-controlled personal assistant is a smart hub that links various internet-connected services and devices together. It allows users to control their smart appliances and devices with their voice commands using inbuilt or external voice assistive devices. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Segments Analyzed
The voice assistant application market analysis considers sales from individual users, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises. This analysis also considers the sales of voice assistant application in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.
In 2018, the individual users segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing adoption of smartphones will play a significant role in the individual users segment to maintain its market position.
Market Dynamics
The market report looks at factors such as digital transformation, increasing popularity of autonomous vehicles, increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices, and need to improve business efficiency.
However, data privacy and security concerns, system integration and interoperability issues, system reliability and uncertainty in user acceptance, and lack of skilled workforce for the development of voice assistant application may hamper the growth of the voice assistant application industry over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global voice assistant application market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading voice assistant application manufacturers, that include:
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
Also, the voice assistant application market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Individual users - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- SMEs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing demand for smart homes and development of smart cities
- Integration of voice-controlled personal assistants with kitchen appliances
- Introduction of next-generation networks
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5i4yee
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Mobile Content, Website and Application Development, Artificial Intelligence
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.