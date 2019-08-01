Voice Assistant Application Market to Record a CAGR of Approx 28% Over 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Voice Assistant Application Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing adoption of technically advanced mobile devices



Globally, the number of mobile subscribers increased rapidly, and end-users are opting for technologically advanced mobile devices for both personal and professional use. This has led to an increase in the use of advanced assistive technologies such as voice assistant and biometric recognition.



Factors such as improved user interference in mobile applications and the use of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets that offer high processing speed have increased the adoption of digital business support systems across the globe. As a result, enterprises are providing their employees with handheld devices for business purposes, and to support this, mobile device manufacturers are developing new features in devices that can support various assistant applications.



This rising demand for smartphones will lead to the expansion of the global voice assistant application market at a CAGR of almost 28% during the forecast period.



Integration of voice-controlled personal assistants with kitchen appliances



Various vendors are offering smart kitchen appliances that are compatible with voice-controlled personal assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.



A voice-controlled personal assistant is a smart hub that links various internet-connected services and devices together. It allows users to control their smart appliances and devices with their voice commands using inbuilt or external voice assistive devices. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Segments Analyzed



The voice assistant application market analysis considers sales from individual users, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises. This analysis also considers the sales of voice assistant application in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the individual users segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing adoption of smartphones will play a significant role in the individual users segment to maintain its market position.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as digital transformation, increasing popularity of autonomous vehicles, increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices, and need to improve business efficiency.



However, data privacy and security concerns, system integration and interoperability issues, system reliability and uncertainty in user acceptance, and lack of skilled workforce for the development of voice assistant application may hamper the growth of the voice assistant application industry over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global voice assistant application market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading voice assistant application manufacturers, that include:



Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Also, the voice assistant application market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Individual users - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

SMEs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand for smart homes and development of smart cities

Integration of voice-controlled personal assistants with kitchen appliances

Introduction of next-generation networks

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

